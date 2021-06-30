Lakeville South takes 23rd in team competition
Perhaps the most turbulent season of Minnesota high school athletics ended with an event that went off without a hitch.
Forty teams and 92 individuals competed in the Minnesota State High School League clay target tournament June 25 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. Unlike other 2020-21 MSHSL tournaments that had to change formats or restrict attendance because of the pandemic – if they were held at all – there were few modifications to the clay target event.
The 40 teams advanced to the MSHSL finals through the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League tournament held June 14-22 in Alexandria. The Alexandria event is open to all individuals and teams that participated in the spring clay target season.
Red Wing emerged from a wide-open team competition with the MSHSL state championship. Five Wingers shooters combined to break 484 of 500 targets, narrowly ahead of second-place Tri-City United (483) and third-place Alden-Conger (482). Prior Lake, one of two South Suburban Conference teams to reach the MSHSL finals, placed fourth with 480.
Lakeville South came in 23rd with 457, led by Sean Cameron and Benjamin Nachreiner, each of whom broke 96 targets. Jack Gray scored 91, Charlie Swanson 90 and Caleb Peton 84 for the Cougars.
Cameron and Nachreiner each had “reverse runs” of 49 in the team competition, meaning each broke 49 consecutive targets.
Three shooters had perfect scores of 100 during the team competition.
In the MSHSL individual competition, held separately from the team event, Boone Johnson of South St. Paul and Bradley Bible of Becker came away as co-champions after each scored 100. Cory Timm of Randolph was third with 99. Colton Heintz-Kuderer of Mable-Canton also scored 99 but placed fourth to Timm’s third because Timm had a longer reverse run.
The top eight shooters were designated All-State and received plaques. Nine shooters broke 98 targets, requiring a tiebreaker to determine the remaining four All-State award winners. Lakeville South’s Nachreiner was part of the tiebreaker but ultimately tied for ninth as his best reverse run of 35 was two short of eighth-place Jake Mader of Annandale, who received the last All-State plaque.
Ethan Pratt of Farmington broke 93 targets to tie for 49th place. Cameron of Lakeville South tied for 56th with 92.
Eight female shooters reached the MSHSL individual competition, with Ann Huper and Ali-Jean Petersen, both of Alden-Conger, topping that group with scores of 95 to tie for 30th overall.
Several shooters from Lakeville South participated in the clay target league’s skeet tournament June 23-24 at Minneapolis Gun Club. James Feriancek placed fourth in Division 1A varsity with 94 targets. Gray tied for fifth with 92, Cameron tied for 11th with 87 and Charlie Swanson tied for 29th with 79.
The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League tournament takes place over nine days, with nine different divisions based on team size. Apple Valley placed 11th and Burnsville 18th in Division 2A varsity. Eastview was 17th in Division 5A varsity. Rosemount, Lakeville North and Farmington were ninth, 10th and 12th in Division 8A varsity, and Lakeville South was sixth in Division 9A.
Owen Mensing of Rosemount tied for 10th individually in Division 8A varsity with 95 targets. Farmington’s Elijah Perkinson broke 93 to tie for 12th. Jarod Edwards of Lakeville North was in a tie for 22nd with 92.
Cameron was Lakeville South’s top shooter in the Class 9A competition in Alexandria, breaking 96 targets to tie for 11th place.
