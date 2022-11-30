Mr. Soccer winner has grand ambitions and ability to match

Eastview’s Ozuzu scored school-record 39 goals in 2022
Asked last week as World Cup pool play took place if he could see himself wearing a national team uniform someday, Asher Ozuzu said he could.
Don’t laugh. He already has displayed the ability to accomplish what he sets out to do.
Ozuzu, an Eastview senior, wanted to have a dominant final season of high school soccer. He did that, scoring a school-record 39 goals (11 more than the previous Lightning record) and winning the Class 3A Mr. Soccer award. He also led the state in goals.
He wanted to play for a Division I college program – and last week verbally committed to Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
In his Twitter bio, Ozuzu describes himself as the “next professional footballer.” That’s still to be determined but if his senior season in high school is an indication, he has the size, skill and now the maturity to pull it off.
Ozuzu joined the Eastview program in 2020, and for two years the production didn’t quite match the potential. In 2021, he had 11 goals and nine assists in 15 games – good numbers, but Ozuzu believed he could do more. A lot more. Then he set out to prove it.
“It was really something I decided on my own,” he said. “I got a lot of coaching, worked on my skills, did more strength training and ran a lot so I wouldn’t have to come off the field.”
The changes were evident almost immediately. He scored two goals in a season-opening victory over Hastings. Only one opponent – Minneapolis Washburn in the second game of the 2022 season – could prevent Ozuzu from scoring, and the Lightning won that game anyway. He had a four-goal game against Bloomington Jefferson in the Class 3A, Section 3 semifinals along with five hat tricks and eight two-goal games. He also had seven assists on the season.
And yet his most memorable performance might have been in Eastview’s final game. Ozuzu sprained an ankle in the first half of the Section 3 championship game against Rosemount and played with a noticeable limp thereafter. He came off a few times for breathers, but every time the spectators thought he might be done for the night, Ozuzu returned to the field. He scored a goal and had several other chances but the Lightning lost 2-1, ending a 15-3-1 season.
Ozuzu and senior midfielder Nick Karam, both Class 3A All-State players, had special chemistry. “Nick’s such a good player. He’s so skilled, and we developed a bond,” Ozuzu said.
They worked out a system. “If I wanted the ball at my feet, I’d say Nick’s name once,” Ozuzu said, “and if I wanted him to play it over the top, I’d say his name twice.”
Ozuzu said his three seasons in the Eastview program had a lot to do with fast-tracking his career. “It lit a fire under me,” he said. “I became close with the other players on the team, and it became a brotherhood.”
He went to the state soccer coaches association banquet not sure what to expect as far as winning the Class 3A Mr. Soccer award. “I didn’t think I was going to win, to be honest,” he said. “When I did, I felt like it was a reward for all the hard work I put in.”
His desire to get the most out of his senior year wasn’t confined to the soccer field. Ozuzu moonlighted as a kicker for the Lightning football team and hopes to compete in track in the spring if he can work it around his commitments with the St. Croix Soccer Club, which will compete in several national tournaments in the winter and spring.
He said he chose Wisconsin-Milwaukee because he clicked with the players when he visited, they play in a competitive league, and he liked the campus and city. As for a major, “I’d like to study electrical engineering,” he said. “I think it would be a really good life skill, something that could help me after college.”
First, he wants to take his soccer career as far as it will go. Back to the World Cup – Ozuzu said he would cheer for the U.S. but likes Brazil’s chances. “I think they’re the most well-rounded team,” he said. “They’re very technical and have skillful players.”
If Ozuzu reaches the point where he can think about being on a national team, he will have options. There’s the U.S. of course, but there’s also Nigeria, his father’s home country.
Either way, it would be an honor. And it would be further proof that “you can do anything you want if you work hard enough and want it badly enough,” he said.
Gustafson retires as Lightning coach
Eastview boys soccer coach Scott Gustafson, who guided the Lightning to the 2012 state Class AA championship, announced his retirement from the program after 20 years as head coach.
“The opportunity to coach was one of the initial driving forces of me pursuing a future in education,” Gustafson said in a letter to the Eastview soccer community. “I have loved working with student-athletes because, as a coach, you get to build relationships on a deeper level. It was never solely about the winning (although those that know me well, the pursuit of excellence was an ever-present driving force) but more importantly about making a difference in a player’s life and teaching them life lessons that they can potentially use moving forward as a friend, employee, spouse and father.”
Gustafson has coached soccer for 29 years overall. He joined the Eastview program in 1997, the first year the school opened, brought aboard by Bryn Lloyd, the Lightning’s first boys soccer coach. Gustafson took over as head coach in 2003.
His Eastview teams reached the state final three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013. Eastview defeated Blaine 3-2 for the 2012 state title. The Lightning also qualified for state in 2019. In Gustafson’s final year he coached the Class 3A Mr. Soccer award winner, forward Asher Ozuzu.
Gustafson, an art teacher at Eastview High School, wrote in the letter that he didn’t know what his future in soccer would hold other than as a fan of the Lightning in 2023.
