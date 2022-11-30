Mr. Soccer winner has grand ambitions and ability to match

Eastview forward Asher Ozuzu dribbles the ball in a game against Farmington on a rare occasion when he wasn’t marked closely. The senior scored 39 goals, most in the state and a school record, and received the Class 3A Mr. Soccer award.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eastview’s Ozuzu scored school-record 39 goals in 2022

Asked last week as World Cup pool play took place if he could see himself wearing a national team uniform someday, Asher Ozuzu said he could.

Tags

Load comments