More of the same: fast pace, tough defense

Rosemount girls return several players from 24-victory team
It’s always good to have veteran players on your roster, and in 2020 it might be the path to survival.
With 10 days between the first day of practice and the first game of the season – and no scrimmages to help knock off the rust – basketball teams have to figure out how to reach regular-season form sooner.
With several returnees from a team that was 24-5 last season, the Rosemount girls figure to be less bothered by the rush to get ready – at least so coach Chris Orr hopes.
“I think our experience has to help,” Orr said. “I think it would be a lot tougher on a young team. We have a lot of girls who have been with us for a few years and know how we want to play.”
The biggest issue might be assessing the players’ conditioning so coaches can figure out how long they can play and arrive at rotations. The masks they are required to wear at least at the beginning of the season will complicate matters.
Speaking after his team’s third day of practice last week, Orr said “it’s still hard to tell what kind of shape they’re in, but the effort is outstanding. In a normal year we’d have a Saturday scrimmage to get an idea of what we still need to work on. Now we’ll be making a lot of adjustments during the games.”
Last year the Irish finished second in the South Suburban Conference, one game behind Farmington, and was only one of two teams to defeat Farmington in the 2019-20 season. Rosemount reached the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game before losing to Lakeville North.
“Our goals haven’t changed,” Orr said. “They’re still to compete for the conference and section championships.”
Last season introduced a different Rosemount team, one that could play at a faster pace as opposed to the grind-it-out style previous Irish teams used. The three-pointer also became a staple of the Irish offense, although the two players who made most of the team’s threes last season have graduated.
The returnees are led by Helen Staley, a senior forward who has been on the varsity roster since she was in seventh grade. Staley, who has signed to play at Oakland University in Michigan, averaged about 11 points per game last season.
Junior forward Tayah Leenderts, junior guard Alexa Ratzlaff and senior guard Ivory Finley also will be in the lineup. Leenderts averaged 9.4 points in 2019-20.
The Irish have some depth returning at guard with players such as sophomore Nicole O’Neil, ninth-grader Ava Thompson and junior Lexie Wilson.
Orr said he believes the Irish can continue to play at a fast pace. Two players who have graduated, Taylor Janssen and Larisa O’Neil, made all but five of the Irish’s three-point baskets last year. Several returning players, including Leenderts and Finley, have the potential to be three-point threats this year, the coach said.
Even though the Irish sped up their pace last season, they remained one of the best defensive teams in the state. They will play mostly man-to-man and should be deep enough to pressure full-court when they want.
“Last year we were second in Class 4A in points allowed (46.1 points per game), and I think we’re going to have similar ability on defense this year,” Orr said.
The first team to test the Irish defense will be Prior Lake, which plays at Rosemount at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rosemount is home against Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, in a rematch of last year’s Section 3 finalists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.