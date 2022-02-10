Takes 12th in giant slalom, 8th in slalom
Paula Moltzan avoided the pitfalls that ended her teammates’ medal aspirations, tying for 12th in women’s giant slalom on Sunday in her Olympic skiing debut.
Moltzan, the 2009 state high school Alpine champion from Lakeville South, was the top U.S. finisher in the event at Yanqing National Alpine Center near Beijing. More attention might have gone to defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who failed to finish her first run, but Moltzan had a solid race. She was 17th after the first run, then had the 12th-fastest time on her second run, moving up to a tie for 12th overall.
A crash by teammate and friend Nina O’Brien on the second run proved unnerving for Moltzan. O’Brien appeared headed for a top-10 finish when she fell at the last gate, suffering compound fractures in her left leg. She had to be taken off the course on a stretcher.
“I think everyone is just trying to get their best skiing out there, and people are pushing to the limit, and when that happens, there’s a breaking point,” Moltzan said in a story on usskiandsnowboard.org.
She barely avoided crashing on her own second run. Her right ski came off the snow as Moltzan cleared a gate, but she was able to recover on one leg and completed the run.
Moltzan said she had minimal expectations in the giant slalom. That changed Tuesday in the women’s slalom, where Moltzan is ranked 11th in the world. She had two more strong runs, finishing with a combined time of 1 minute, 46.18 seconds for eighth place. Moltzan had the sixth-fastest time on the first run and was 20th on the second run. Again, she was the top U.S. finisher.
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia won the gold medal in 1:44.98, less than one-tenth of a second ahead of silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria. Thirty-eight of the 88 starters did not finish both runs, including Shiffrin and giant slalom gold medalist Sara Hector of Sweden, who stood third after the first slalom run.
“I’m really happy to cross the finish line four times” in the giant slalom and slalom, Moltzan said in a story on teamusa.org. “It’s really special to me.
“Coming into your first Olympics, you can be really nervous, which I was. I think I almost threw up every time I was in the start gate. But I’m really happy with how I competed two days ago and today.”
Moltzan is expected to compete in a team event later in the Olympics. Here giant slalom and slalom performances were another peak in a career that has had a few downturns. After two years at Lakeville South, Moltzan moved to Vail, Colorado, to advance her skiing career. She climbed through the U.S. program, reaching the “B” team by 2016. But Moltzan struggled that season and was dropped from Team USA.
She enrolled at the University of Vermont and was NCAA slalom champion in 2017 as well as a two-time first-team All-American.
Moltzan finished 17th in slalom in a 2018 World Cup race in Killington, Vermont, good enough to rejoin the World Cup circuit and eventually make her way back to Team USA. Her highest World Cup finish is second in parallel slalom at Lech Zuers, Austria, in 2020.
She now lives in Charlemont, Massachusetts, not far from where she went to college. But before leaving Minnesota, Moltzan was part of a line of future Olympians trained in the Buck Hill racing program. Moltzan is the fifth former Buck Hill skier to compete in an Olympics, joining Lindsey Vonn, Kristina Koznick, Joe Levins and Tasha Nelson.
Vonn holds the World Cup women’s career record of 82 victories – a mark being challenged by Shiffrin, who has 73.
