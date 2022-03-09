Gerten, Kehler, Kasal win events at Class AA finals
A fairy-tale season for Lakeville South was capped by a fourth-place finish at the state Class AA boys swimming and diving meet.
The South Suburban Conference champion Cougars secured an individual state title, broke three school records, had multiple All-State swims and saw five athletes earn All-America consideration at the March 3-5 meet at the University of Minnesota.
“The seniors and their leadership led the way for the Cougars’ fourth place,” said an emotional South head coach Rick Ringeisen. “(It was) the highest state meet finish in school history, topping the 2014 team that finished in fifth. (It was) an excellent finish to a great season.”
The Cougars went undefeated in dual meets and won the Section 1AA championship for the season in school history.
Gerten grabs gold
The SSC had three individual state champions – including Rosemount freshman Lucas Gerten in diving – and three runners-up at the state meet.
Gerten stunned the crowd at the U of M with a one-point victory over senior Tanner Zeise of St. Paul Highland Park in 1-meter diving. Gerten flirted with the top spot throughout the 11-dive competition, but his finishing dive shot him to the top of the leaderboard with 419.40 points while he waited out the other divers. Zeise dove after Gerten, and when his final score was announced an ecstatic Rosemount crowd erupted, knowing Gerten had won the gold.
Sophomore Owen Kipp of Eagan finished seventh, earning All-State honors along with Gerten. For Lakeville South, Porter Woodson finished 12th in his first appearance at State and narrowly edged Lakeville North’s Alex Byer, who finished 13th and improved from a 29th-place finish last year.
Kehler clinches third championship
In his final state appearance for Eagan, University of Utah commit Jackson Kehler added one new event to his already deep arsenal. That move paid off when Kehler took the top step for his victory in the 100-yard butterfly with an automatic All-America time.
The event boasted a deep field and possibly the tightest competition among 27 qualifiers. While Kehler was seeded first after the preliminaries, some strong swimmers were visible on his left and right in the finals, including five other seniors hoping to go out with one last victory.
In a photo finish, Kehler took first in 49.11 seconds, out-touching the next four finishers, all seniors. The difference between first and third place was only 33 hundredths of a second, with the top five finishers swimming All-America consideration times.
“This state meet was filled with a bunch of emotions,” said Kehler. “It was a great way to end an amazing season and high school career filled with amazing people. The Eagan swim and dive team has been such a good group of guys to go through high school with and it will be hard to say goodbye.”
Kehler also finished a close second in the 200 freestyle to Grant Wodny of Duluth.
Kasal claims first title
The Cougars’ Max Kasal saved his best high school meet for last. Kasal ran away with the 100 Freestyle, finishing in 45.38 seconds for the gold medal and an individual All-America consideration time.
Kasal rebounded from a challenging preliminary night, where his first event (50 freestyle) saw him losing his goggles and getting caught on his turn. He narrowly finished in the top eight after going in as one of the top seeds, but he turned things around in the 100 freestyle prelims, swimming the second-fastest time.
In the finals, Kasal finished second in the 50 freestyle behind Anoka senior Nathan Anderson, before roaring to first ahead of Anderson in the 100 freestyle. Kasal’s winning time was the fastest in South history.
“Max had a superb meet. After finishing second in the 50 free, four hundredths behind first place, he was determined to make a statement in the 100 freestyle,” said Ringeisen. “(He) had a good start and held a small lead going into his last turn. At that point, Max put the hammer down and powered his way to the finish.”
“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to end my high school career,” said Kasal. “It’s been a goal of mine to be on top of the podium at state and it was surreal to see that goal come to life. I couldn’t have asked for better teammates and coaches to help push me to be the best.”
Top-eight finishes
Rosemount senior Evan Kindseth, a future Miami of Ohio swimmer, finished second behind Wodny in his signature stroke, the 500 freestyle. Kindseth’s time of 4 minutes, 29.19 seconds earned All-America consideration. Kindseth was also eighth in the 200 freestyle to earn All-State in both events.
Lakeville South sophomore Gage Boushee finished seventh in the 200 and 500 freestyle races for All-State honors.
Marcus Satterlee, in his final appearance at the state high school tournament for Lakeville North, finished fifth in the 100 freestyle in 46.57 and was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 58.68. He medaled and earned All-State in both events.
“It’s hard to put into words how much swimming has impacted my life,” said Satterlee. “Thank you to South Metro Storm and Lakeville North ... for being the best coaches I could ask for. I’ve learned so much from every teammate I’ve had ... (and) the thing I’m most grateful for is the people.”
Farmington senior and Augustana University commit Brandon Wilcek was fifth in the 100 breaststroke, his marquee event, earning All-State and moving up from a 13th-place finish in 2021.
Cougar relays set records
Lakeville South’s 200 freestyle relay Kasal, Boushee, sophomore Ethan LaBounty and senior Dalton Bild swam 1:25.38 in preliminaries to set a school record. They took nearly one second off the previous best, set in 2021 by Kasal, Boushee, Bild and Matt Craig (1:26.34).
In the finals, Noah Anderson swapped places with LaBounty on the relay, which finished fifth overall and earned All-State honors and an All-America consideration time.
In the final event of the state meet, the Cougars finished third in the 400 freestyle relay with another school record and All-America consideration time. Kasal, Boushee, LaBounty and Bild set the record with 3:08.67, breaking the previous record from 2014 (3:10.18) held by Adrian Sommers, Luke Sabal, Matt Sabal and Mitch Herrera.
“All the members of our relay teams swam with confidence and had incredibly fast splits,” Ringeisen said. “As the meet came to a close, there was not a senior on the team with dry eyes. They did not want the season to end.”
Kehler paired with Eagan teammates Thomas Kehler, Johnny Mezeritski and Miguel San Jose to finish eighth in 3:14.64, earning the Eagan squad All-State honors.
Team competition
As has been the case in recent years, Lake Conference teams were prominent at the top of the Class AA standings. Edina scored 355 points to win its sixth consecutive state championship, easily out-distancing second-place Eden Prairie (200 points). Minnetonka was third with 170 and Lakeville South was the top non-Lake Conference team with 151, good for fourth place.
Eagan was the other South Suburban Conference team in the top 10, placing 10th with 71 points.
Local results
Team scores
4. Lakeville South, 151; 10. Eagan, 71; 14. Lakeville North, 47; 26 (tie). Farmington, 21; 40 (tie). Eastview, 5.
Top-16 finishers
(Notes: top-eight finishers are automatic All-State; * indicates All-America consideration time)
200 medley relay: Lakeville North (Marcus Satterlee, Cooper Krance, Jack MacLeod, Justus Ray) 9th; Rosemount (Matthew Warweg, Quinlan Schroeder, Spencer Rudd, Evan Kindseth) 10th; Lakeville South (Grady Evenson, Ethan LaBounty, Noah Cochran, Noah Anderson) 11th.
200 freestyle: *Jackson Kehler (Eagan) 2nd; Gage Boushee (Lakeville South) 7th; Kindseth (Rosemount) 8th.
200 individual medley: Dalton Bild (Lakeville South) 9th; Brandon Wilcek (Farmington) 15th.
50 freestyle: *Max Kasal (Lakeville South) 2nd; Derek Keehn (Farmington) 12th.
Diving: Lucas Gerten (Rosemount) 1st; Owen Kipp (Eagan) 7th; Porter Woodson (Lakeville South) 12th; Alex Byer (Lakeville North) 13th.
100 butterfly: *Kehler (Eagan) 1st; Bild (Lakeville South) 13th.
100 freestyle: *Kasal (Lakeville South) 1st; Satterlee (Lakeville North) 5th.
500 freestyle: *Kindseth (Rosemount) 2nd; Boushee (Lakeville South) 7th.
200 freestyle relay: *Lakeville South (Kasal, Bild, Anderson, Boushee) 5th.
100 breaststroke: Wilcek (Farmington) 5th; Satterlee (Lakeville North) 8th; Nicholas Phomsouvanh (Eastview) 12th; Schroeder (Rosemount) 13th.
400 freestyle relay: *Lakeville South (Kasal, Boushee, LaBounty, Bild) 3rd; Eagan (Jackson Kehler, Thomas. Kehler, Johnny Mezeritski, Miguel San Jose) 8th.
