Melville excited about coaching opportunity at her alma mater

She’s hoping her competitiveness will transfer to Eagan’s volleyball players
Just a few months removed from her playing career, McKenna Melville already is preparing to look at volleyball from a different perspective.
Her debut as Eagan’s head coach is scheduled for Aug. 29 at Northfield. In the meantime she’s been thinking about a number of things from practice planning, to the style of play she wants to implement, to developing relationships with her players.
One of the biggest challenges for a young coach can be working with a supremely talented, hyper-competitive and strong-willed player. In other words, how would coach Melville get along with McKenna Melville, the player?
“Oh, we absolutely would have butted heads,” she said, laughing. “I was always the one who would ask so many questions of the coaches. But I think we both would understand we wanted what was best for the team. I mean, I butted heads with my mom (former Eagan head coach Kathy Gillen) and we’re still great friends.”
Melville and her mother had discussed the possibility of her returning to Eagan one day and rejoining the high school volleyball program as a coach. When Melville was hired in March to teach math at Eagan High starting in the 2023-24 school year, the volleyball plans were fast-tracked. Gillen, who coached seven state championship teams at Eagan, volunteered to step aside as head coach, saying it was time for the program to have a new voice. Melville was named the new head coach, then asked her mother if she would remain with the program as an assistant coach – to which Gillen quickly answered yes.
Last fall, Melville wrapped up a standout career at the University of Central Florida, departing as the program’s all-time leader in kills and as its first first-team All-American. After passing on some opportunities to play professional volleyball, she remains in Florida on a student teaching assignment and is scheduled to return to Eagan in May. At present, Melville is teaching pre-calculus to high school juniors, giving volleyball lessons several days a week, and taking graduate-level courses.
She earned an undergraduate degree in finance more than a year ago but decided she didn’t want to pursue a career in that field. Melville worked toward her teaching certification while playing a fifth and final season at UCF. The Knights were 28-2 in the 2022 season and reached the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
“I always knew I wanted to return to Minnesota someday,” Melville said. “The opportunity to come home and teach at Eagan is amazing. Every time I’ve come back, I’ve seen kids who were happy to be there and worked so hard.”
Melville helped Eagan win state Class 3A championships in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, her senior season, she was named Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year and received her second All-State award. She was part of a steady stream of Eagan players that went from high school volleyball to prominent college programs.
“The only Minnesota colleges that have Division I volleyball are the U of M and St. Thomas,” Melville said. “So a lot of good players from Minnesota end up playing out of state, and that’s fine. I had an opportunity to live in another state and fall in love with volleyball in a whole new way.”
Gillen said Eagan fans should not expect Melville to coach exactly the same way she did, but Melville said last week she’s not going to stray from the Wildcat program’s core beliefs.
“We’ll work a lot on serving and passing. Those are super-important; for example, it’s hard to run your offense if you don’t pass well,” Melville said. “We want to be good defensively, of course.
“And I’m hoping we’ll be super-competitive on the court.”
Like someone Melville remembers from her days with the Wildcats.
