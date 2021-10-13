South is section runner-up for 2nd straight year
Lakeville’s teams were denied a chance to play in the state girls tennis tournament by the same school on the same day.
Rochester Mayo, the No. 2-ranked team in Class AA, defeated Lakeville North 7-0 in the Section 1AA semifinals Tuesday at Rochester Athletic Center, then earned its third consecutive section championship with a 4-3 victory over South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville South in the final.
For South, it’s the second consecutive section runner-up trophy and the second in school history. The Cougars still are looking for their first trip to the state tournament as a team, but they’re getting closer. Last year they lost to Mayo 5-2 in the section final.
All but one of the matches in this year’s section final were decided in straight sets, but there still was some intrigue. Mayo won three of the four singles matches, while South, ranked ninth in Class AA, won two of the three doubles points.
Mayo rolled to victories at first singles, third singles and third doubles, while Lakeville South’s top doubles team of Georgia Deml and Riley Burton won handily, 6-1, 6-1.
The Cougars’ Michaella Sullivan got past Mayo’s Sutton Julsrud 6-4, 6-4 at second singles. Macey Glad and Olivia Walker of South went three sets to defeat Audrey Aney and Ella Dozois 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 at third doubles.
Mayo’s Nandini Iyer took the first set over South seventh-grader Elizabeth Payne 6-2, but Payne regrouped and led 4-1 in the second set. Iyer, however, won six of the last seven games to clinch the match and return the Spartans to the state tournament.
A number of Cougars players will compete in the Section 1AA singles and doubles tournaments that begin Thursday and run through Tuesday, Oct. 19. The team concluded probably the most successful season in the program’s history. The Cougars won a conference championship for the third time (winning all nine matches against South Suburban opponents) in addition to their second straight section runner-up trophy. They were 17-2 overall, with the losses coming against Minnetonka (ranked first in Class AA) and Rochester Mayo.
Lakeville South outlasted Rochester Century 4-3 in Tuesday’s semifinal round, sweeping the doubles matches and adding a victory by Nicole McKinney at third singles.
The South teams of Glad and Walker and Mia Kubly and Kate Clark won their doubles matches without dropping a game. Deml and Riley Burton won 6-3, 6-0 at first doubles.
McKinney won 6-2, 6-2 at third singles, giving the Cougars the fourth point they needed to move on to the final.
Mayo swept Lakeville North 7-0 in the other semifinal, winning every match in straight sets. The second doubles team of Sammy Roy and Annie Doyle won the most games of anybody in the North lineup in a 6-3, 6-3 loss.
No South Suburban Conference teams will play in the state tournament later this month. Four, including the two Lakeville schools, advanced to at least the semifinal round in their sections. Tenth-ranked Burnsville reached the Section 6AA semifinals before losing to Edina 7-0 on Monday. Prior Lake lost to Eden Prairie 4-3 in the Section 2AA semis Tuesday.
The Class AA team tournament is Oct. 26-27 at the University of Minnesota, with the singles and doubles tournaments scheduled Oct. 28-29.
