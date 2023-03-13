Kortan scores twice in state hockey tourney
Lakeville South played the first period and a half according to plan. Andover, however, has the ability to disrupt the best-laid plans in a hurry.
A three-goal Andover burst in barely five minutes of the second period turned a one-goal South lead into a two-goal deficit, putting the Cougars into scramble mode for the rest of their state Class AA boys hockey quarterfinal game. They never could find a way to shut down the Huskies’ top line of Gavyn Thoreson, Cayden Casey and Cooper Conway as Andover won 5-2 on March 9 at Xcel Energy Center.
Lakeville South’s 21-8-1 season ended with a 4-3 triple-overtime loss to Hill-Murray in a consolation quarterfinal game March 10 at Mariucci Arena.
Thoreson, the state’s second-leading scorer with 96 points and the leading scorer in the metro area, was on the ice for four of the Huskies’ five goals against Lakeville South, scoring three and assisting on one. He ignited the Andover surge by intercepting a clearing attempt and scoring at 8 minutes, 17 seconds of the second period.
The Cougars took the lead in the first minute of the second period on senior defenseman Tyler Lafferty’s goal, with Ashton Dahms and Aidan Willis assisting. They believed the game was going their way.
“Scoring first and getting on the board is huge,” Lafferty said. “And I think we really followed up on that. For the next five, six, eight minutes we played really well. They got a bounce there (to tie the game in the second period), but for that period of time I think we dominated the game.”
Lakeville South sophomore forward Will Kortan scored on a rebound at 56 seconds of the third period to cut Andover’s lead to 3-2 and keep the Cougars in the game. It remained 3-2 until Andover’s Brooks Cogswell scored with 6:16 remaining. Thoreson completed his hat trick with 1:24 to play.
Andover, which was defending state champion, lost to Minnetonka 4-1 in the semifinals before defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 5-3 in the third-place game. Minnetonka edged Lake Conference rival Edina 2-1 in the championship game March 11.
“We knew (the Huskies) like to make the long stretch passes,” Dahms said. “They were going to be fast, so we had to be faster and play the body. Obviously not many very skilled guys like to play the body, so we knew we needed high energy and give everything we’ve got to play the body.”
Lakeville South went into the state tournament needing to shake up its top line to compensate for the loss of Tate Pritchard, the Cougars’ second-leading scorer with 57 points, two behind linemate Willis. Pritchard’s right hand was lacerated by a skate during the Cougars’ victory over Lakeville North in the Section 1AA final, and he had surgery the next day. The South coaches opted to move senior Ryder Patterson from defense to the top line for the state tournament.
“When you have guys like Ashton (Dahms) and Willis on your line, it makes the job a lot easier,” Patterson said. “I just tried for forecheck hard and do my job so they could do theirs.”
“I went to him (the Monday before the state tournament) and said, ‘What do you think about moving up?’” South coach Josh Storm said, recalling his conversation with Patterson. “I knew the answer. It’s not like there’s going to be a question with Ryder because he’s such a great leader and a team-first kid. He said, ‘Stormy, I’ll do anything for the team.’ But he deserved to be asked.
“Ryder was awesome. He was an absolute momentum-changer on the forecheck. He hammered a few people but didn’t take any penalties.”
Moving Patterson to forward did leave the Cougars a little thinner on defense, which Storm said might have affected them later in the Andover game. However, the coach added that sophomore Luke Johnson took advantage of his additional ice time, playing every other shift, and had a strong game.
The Cougars, who played the final Class AA quarterfinal game of the day and left the ice shortly before 11 p.m., had a short turnaround for their consolation semifinal game against Hill-Murray, where the puck dropped about 13 hours later. Hill-Murray took three one-goal leads, only to see Lakeville South come back to tie each time. Senior defenseman John Novak and Dahms scored in the second period. Kortan scored his second goal of the tournament at 9:06 of the third, tying the game 3-3.
It remained tied until Hill-Murray’s Brady Ingebritson scored at 2:09 of the third overtime to end it. Hill-Murray outshot Lakeville South 49-31, although the shots were almost even in overtime (18-17 in Hill-Murray’s favor).
The state tournament ended the high school careers of a number of South seniors, including goalie Jack Hochsprung; defensemen Lafferty, Patterson, Novak and Camden Crawford; and forwards Dahms, Willis, Pritchard, Zander Billins, Thomas Boisjolie, Cullen Ryan, Jack Ohlund and Owen Sheffel.
Lakeville South played in the state tournament for the fifth year in a row and the eighth time overall. The Cougars’ best finish at state was two years ago, when they lost to Eden Prairie 2-1 in a double-overtime Class AA championship game.
