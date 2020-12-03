Looking back on a turbulent 2020 football season

Farmington didn’t get to have playoff games, but still won section
On the evening of Nov. 20, Farmington players and coaches proudly walked onto their home field at Tiger Stadium to receive medals and the school’s first section football championship trophy since 2003.
If you didn’t realize the Tigers won a section championship, it’s understandable in a season where COVID-19 turned high school sports upside down.
It didn’t happen the way the Tigers hoped. Ideally, the awards ceremony would have been at the end of a hard-fought game against a determined opponent. The Tigers, for reasons beyond their control, didn’t play a postseason game. But they stood ready to play while opponents dropped out of the playoffs because of COVID-19 issues.
Farmington coach Adam Fischer said the Tigers made it through the season without a single player testing positive. For them, a section championship trophy is the reward for handling everything thrown their way with discipline and optimism.
“That section championship trophy is going to be displayed at the school forever, and it’s a symbol of what these guys were able to do under the most difficult circumstances you could imagine,” Fischer said.
Finishing with a victory
If a high school team wins its final game of the season, it usually comes with some kind of trophy.
This year, however, 13 Class 6A football teams could say they won their last game. Of course, not every team played its final game the same day. Lakeville South, Rosemount, Blaine, Centennial and Shakopee won the two playoff games they were alloted before the state-mandated youth sports “pause” that went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20. The Minnesota State High School League, which already had decided not to hold state playoffs for any fall sport, recognized teams that won second-round postseason games as section champions.
Eden Prairie had a bye in the first round because of COVID-19 cancellations and won its second-round game. Farmington also didn’t have a first-round opponent. The Tigers were to face Totino-Grace in the second round Nov. 20, but found out the day before the Eagles couldn’t make it because of positive tests. That made Farmington the winner by default. The Tigers’ final game ended up being a 29-7 victory over Lakeville North in the last week of the regular season.
The six teams that won the last time they took the field in 2020 but aren’t section champions in Class 6A are Totino-Grace, Maple Grove, Forest Lake, Edina, Minnetonka and Hopkins. Maple Grove, Forest Lake and Hopkins had to drop out of the playoffs before they started because of positive COVID-19 tests. Edina and Minnetonka won their first-round playoff games but withdrew before playing in the second round.
Totino-Grace closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak and had a bye in the first playoff round. The Eagles’ scheduled second-round game at Farmington would have matched the No. 6 (Farmington) and No. 9 (Totino-Grace) teams in the Associated Press Class 6A poll.
Called off
“We would have liked to play in the first round (of the playoffs) but were OK with the bye,” Fischer said. “We were really excited about playing in the second round, and hopefully the next week.”
The MSHSL intended the football playoffs to go three rounds, with the final games being played Nov. 27 and 28. But that was before high school athletics were ordered to halt after Nov. 20 under Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order aimed at containing the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Minnesota. Many teams were scheduled to play second-round games Nov. 21 and hustled to move them up to get them in before the deadline.
The Farmington game against Totino-Grace was one of them. “We didn’t find out until about 4:30 (p.m.) Thursday that Totino-Grace wasn’t going to play,” Fischer said. Farmington High School officials scrambled to find a replacement opponent so the Tigers could have one more game before the pause, but were unsuccessful.
If it had known earlier, Farmington might have been able to line up a game with Lakeville South or St. Michael-Albertville, two first-round winners whose second-round opponents pulled out. But South and STMA already had arranged to play each other before Farmington learned Totino-Grace couldn’t play. Farmington inquired about playing a Class 5A team but found no takers.
The Tigers finished 5-1, their best season since moving to Class 6A in 2013. Still, they had to talk about how to manage their disappointment about the way it ended.
“It definitely was devastating,” Fischer said. “But we’ve talked all year about controlling what we could control, and this group did a great job of that. We talked about that Friday morning, then Friday night we brought the kids back to the stadium and gave them an awards ceremony. We gave them the section championship trophy and their medals. We wanted to make sure they left with a good feeling.”
Eagles’ season ends suddenly
Apple Valley was a longshot to win a section championship, given that the Eagles were in the same section as undefeated Class 5A powerhouse St. Thomas Academy. But they were ready to take that shot, and the Section 3 pairings had STA and Apple Valley as the top two seeds.
As the No. 2 seed in a six-team section, the Eagles received a bye in the quarterfinals. They were preparing to face Henry Sibley in the semifinals in a game moved up to Nov. 20. The morning before the game the Eagles learned of a positive test within their program, and that individual had been around most of the team. That forced Apple Valley to cancel. Henry Sibley instead went to St. Thomas Academy on Nov. 20 for what was designated as the section championship, with STA winning big, 42-7.
Hastings players had to turn in their equipment after defeating Bloomington Kennedy in the Section 3 first round. The Raiders were to play St. Thomas in the semifinals, but Apple Valley’s withdrawal left the section with three teams still playing. With football facing a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 20 to finish its season before the state-mandated four-week pause, Section 3 had the top two seeds of the three remaining play in its championship game. STA and Henry Sibley were the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds; No. 5 seed Hastings was on the outside looking in.
Apple Valley’s season ended 2-4 with a victory over Henry Sibley in the final regular-season game, but no playoff game.
Telling the players their season was over was “difficult, and emotional,” Eagles coach Chad Clendening said. “We knew what the rankings were, but I think our kids were looking forward to another chance to play St. Thomas Academy, if we were able to beat Henry Sibley.”
Apple Valley lost to St. Thomas Academy 15-0 during the regular season. The Eagles played STA and Chaska, two top teams in Class 5A, and Class 6A team Hopkins to prepare for the postseason. “We played one of the toughest schedules in 5A, and I think that would have helped us in the playoffs,” Clendening said. “That’s what makes this so difficult. Our kids tried to do everything they could to stay on the field.”
Elsewhere in Minnesota
The Eagles and Tigers were far from the only Minnesota teams to have COVID-19 interfere with their football seasons. Playoffs in Class 4A and Class 5A of Section 1 were shortened to one round because a number of schools in those sections were about to go to full-time secondary distance learning, and their districts decided to suspend athletics while students were not on campus.
Five-time defending Class 2A champion Caledonia hasn’t lost a varsity football game since 2014, but the coronavirus proved to be the Warriors’ toughest opponent. They played just three regular-season games in 2020 before having to shut down.
Lessons for 2021 and beyond
Even after the worst of the pandemic has passed, it probably will change how high school football is run in Minnesota. Some of the health protocol is likely to carry over to the future.
Fischer said he could see continued emphasis on keeping players in small groups, keeping surfaces clean and washing hands frequently because it also could help control outbreaks of more common illnesses such as colds and the flu.
Coaches also might have to consider how often they bring their teams together in large, in-person groups. Rosemount missed its first two regular-season games while in quarantine, then played four times in 15 days. Before the playoffs started, Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann gave his team two days off from practice – not so much because the Irish needed the rest, but because Erdmann said he was concerned that if they practiced and a player subsequently tested positive, it might knock the whole team out of the postseason.
Team video conferences and online film study are likely to be a bigger part of the high school football experience going forward. The 2020 season demonstrated that players could be quick to adapt and recover. Rosemount played its first game on a Friday night and played again the following Monday. Farmington had two regular-season games against teams that weren’t initially on the Tigers’ schedule.
But a lot will still depend on the players. Fischer said the 2020 Farmington Tigers, especially the senior class, were determined not to let COVID-19 sidetrack them.
“We had 37 seniors,” Fischer said. “There were 10 senior starters on offense and eight or nine on defense. They’ve been with us for several years. Some of them played as sophomores. They all had the same goal – not just 10 or 15, but all 37. They wanted to be part of a championship team by the time they were seniors.”
