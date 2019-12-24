Lakeville North's Volk is champion at 106 pounds
Lakeville North sophomore Jore Volk, ranked first in Class 3A wrestling at 106 pounds, won that weight class at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament last weekend in Rochester.
Volk (11-0) won all five of his matches in the two-day event: the first two by fall, the third by technical fall and the last two by decision. He defeated St. Michael-Albertville seventh-grader Landon Robideau 2-0 in the championship match. The loss was the first of the season for Robideau, who is 15-1.
Volk, a state runner-up last season, was one of three Lakeville North wrestlers to place in the top eight in the Christmas tourney. Ninth-grader Zach Hanson finished third at 113 and senior Gavin Roy was eighth at 152.
The tournament regularly attracts a number of the top teams from the Midwest. Defending state Class 2A champion Simley won this year’s Minnesota Christmas Tournament by two points over Stillwater. Defending Minnesota Class 3A team champion Shakopee was third. Farmington placed 12th, Lakeville North was 17th, Lakeville South was 29th, Apple Valley finished 35th and Eagan was 41st.
Farmington was led by senior Luke Peterson, who placed third in 145 pounds in a bracket that included Stillwater’s Trey Kruse, ranked first at that weight in Class 3A, and Simley’s Cael Berg, who’s ranked first in Class 2A. Peterson, ranked second in Class 3A at 145, had two pins and a 7-0 decision in his first three matches before losing to Kruse 7-0 in the semifinals. Peterson defeated Cole Glazier of Albert Lea 3-1 in the third-place match.
Farmington junior Parker Venz defeated Bram Fitzsimonds of Waconia 4-0 for third place at 195. Venz went 5-1 in the tournament and is 10-2 overall.
The Tigers’ Hunter Frost placed sixth at 113.
Lakeville North’s Hanson won two matches by fall and one by decision before losing in the semifinals at 113. Hanson (13-1) defeated Reid Nelson of Simley 3-0 in the third-place match.
Lakeville South senior Willie Bastyr went 5-1 to take third at 152. Bastyr, the reigning Class 3A champion, won his first three matches before losing to eventual Christmas tourney champion Landon Johnson of Owatonna 4-2 in the semifinals. Johnson, ranked second at 152 by theguillotine.com, went on to defeat top-ranked Hunter Lyden of Stillwater in the final. Bastyr, ranked second in Class 3A at 160, edged Chase Bloomquist of Prior Lake in overtime in the consolation bracket, then beat Carlos Ruffo of Kasson-Mantorville 4-2 for third place.
Ryan Cripe placed eighth at 145 for Lakeville South, and Jaden Dukes was seventh at 170.
Apple Valley senior Dylan Anderson took fourth place at 160. He went 5-2 in the tournament, with both losses coming by 1-0 scores. Anderson, 8-3, is ranked sixth in his weight class in Class 3A.
Eagan junior Diego Villeda placed fifth at 285 in the Christmas tourney. Villeda won his first three matches before losing to eventual runner-up Bennett Weber of Waconia in the semifinals. Villeda (11-4) eventually reached the fifth-place match, where he defeated Evan Anderson of New Prague 7-2.
