Hanson, Laudenbach earn ‘stop signs’ for their championships
Wrestlers from South Suburban Conference high schools collected several “stop signs” at the USA Wrestling junior and 16U national championships last week in Fargo, N.D.
Zach Hanson, who will be a junior at Lakeville North in the fall, swept the freestyle and Greco-Roman championships at 132 pounds in the 16U tournament at the Fargodome. Hanson’s teammate at North, incoming senior Jore Volk, took third at 126 in the junior freestyle tourney.
Austin Laudenbach, who will be a junior at Apple Valley, took first at 113 in the 16U Greco-Roman division.
Hanson and Laudenbach received the eight-sided trophy that goes to national champions – called a “stop sign” because its shape calls to mind ... well, a stop sign. Getting one of those also can dramatically change the course of a wrestling career. Apple Valley High School wrestling coach Josh Barlage said that could be the case for Laudenbach, who in a few months went from not qualifying for the Minnesota state high school tournament to earning a national championship.
Laudenbach “had a fantastic week,” Barlage said. “The high school season didn’t end the way he wanted, and he took a week off, then went back to work. When you get to the final rounds at nationals, you’re going against a lot of kids who are future Division I wrestlers.
“This tournament is also heavily scouted by college coaches, much more so than the state high school tournament. They want to see how you compete against the top kids from other states, not just your own state. I’m not sure Austin was on the radar of a lot of those coaches, but I think he will start getting some calls now.”
Laudenbach, who also took first in his weight class in the Minnesota/USA Wrestling state tournament, went 6-0 in nationals to become Apple Valley’s first champion at Fargo since Gable Steveson in 2015. He defeated Nick Treaster of Kansas 4-3 in the final after pinning Miles Anderson of Nebraska in 36 seconds in the semifinals. Treaster defeated Logan Swensen of Wayzata 6-5 in the semifinals; Swensen went on to place fifth.
“A good Greco wrestler is very explosive,” Barlage said. “Austin has great hips and a good feel for when to use his explosiveness. He also gets to train with one of our high school coaches, Justin LaValle, who is a former Greco national champion.”
Hanson and Volk are known quantities in national youth wrestling. Two years ago, Volk swept the freestyle and Greco-Roman championships at 100 pounds in the 16U nationals, while Hanson won the 14U “Triple Crown” of folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman titles.
With the 2020 nationals canceled because of the pandemic, this year was Hanson’s first crack at the Fargo tourney. He defeated Christopher Coates of Missouri 2-1 in the 16U freestyle finals at 132. In the Greco-Roman meet, he ended his championship match against Dimitri Alarcon of Colorado in 3 minutes, 38 seconds. He also won state championships in freestyle and Greco-Roman at 138 pounds.
Hanson is 112-11 over the last three high school seasons at Lakeville North, finishing second in his weight class in the last two state Class 3A tournaments.
Volk, who recently committed to the University of Wyoming, defeated Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon 11-7 for third place at 126 in the junior freestyle tourney. Volk lost to eventual runner-up Sergio Lemley of Indiana 7-4 in the semifinals.
Volk is a three-time medalist at the state high school tournament, taking second at 106 in 2019, winning at 106 in 2020 and winning at 120 in 2021. He is 118-6 over his last three high school seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.