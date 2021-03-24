Class 3A tourney resumes Thursday
Jore Volk, a 2020 state champion from Lakeville North, earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the state wrestling tournament, as did Panthers teammate Zach Hanson.
They are among the qualifiers in the Class 3A individual tourney, which starts at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Also advancing are two wrestlers from Eagan, two from Farmington and one each from Eastview and Lakeville South.
Thursday’s individual tournament is a single-day, three-round event with no wrestleback bracket. Because of COVID-19 considerations, each weight class in the finals has eight wrestlers instead of the usual 16 to reduce crowds at the tournament site.
Farmington High School was one of four sites for Class 3A individual state preliminaries on Saturday. Wrestlers from Section 1 and Section 2 gathered there, with the top two from each weight class moving on to the state finals. The semifinals at the “super sectional” were roughly equivalent to the round of 16 in the traditional state meet format.
Volk, who won the Class 3A championship at 106 pounds last year, is ranked first by theguillotine.com at 120 this season. He’s 29-1, with the only loss coming to Forest Lake’s Derrick Cardinal, who will wrestle at the state finals in the 132-pound bracket.
Volk dominated third-ranked Cael Robb of Owatonna in the individual state preliminaries, winning by technical fall in 4 minutes, 21 seconds. Robb also advanced to Thursday’s state finals, as did Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville, who Volk defeated in last year’s state 106-pound championship match.
Hanson (30-0), last year’s state runner-up at 113, is ranked first at 132 this year. That bracket is loaded at the state finals and includes Forest Lake’s Cardinal, a three-time state champion, and four-time state champion Reid Ballantyne of Stillwater.
Hanson defeated Colton Bornholdt of New Prague 5-0 at the state prelims in Farmington, handing Bornholdt his only loss of the season.
Diego Villeda of Eagan and Kellen Stewart of Eastview advanced to the final eight in the Class 3A 285-pound bracket. Villeda (27-4), ranked eighth in Class 3A, pinned Thomas Moesenthin of Woodbury in the Section 3/Section 4 individual state preliminaries Saturday at Stillwater High School. Villeda will wrestle undefeated and No. 2-ranked Jagger Schack of Osseo in the quarterfinal round Thursday.
Stewart is 28-3 after losing to Jade Trelstad 2-1 in the individual state preliminaries at Farmington. Stewart defeated Tashaud Nelson of Apple Valley to advance to the finals of his bracket at prelims. Nelson (23-5) finished third in the bracket.
Stewart, ranked fourth in Class 3A, wrestles third-ranked Tyler Nebelung of Anoka in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Farmington ninth-grader Cole Han-Lindemyer defeated Caleb Talamantes of Albert Lea 9-2 to advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals at 170. Han-Lindemyer (28-1), ranked third in his weight class, faces fifth-ranked Alex Riley (31-1) of Waconia in the quarterfinals.
Parker Venz of Farmington lost to No. 2-ranked Joey Johnson of Shakopee 9-3 at 195 pounds in the state prelims. Venz, ranked third in Class 3A, was runner-up in his bracket and faces Jacob Solheim of Mounds View in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Lakeville South senior Brice Bischof advanced to the quarterfinals at 152 after finishing second in his state preliminary bracket at Farmington. Unbeaten Joey Novak of New Prague defeated Bischof (25-2) 9-2 in the state preliminaries after Bischof beat No. 9-ranked Jacob Reinardy of Owatonna 6-2 in the semifinal round.
Bischof wrestles Aiden Erickson (28-3) of Hastings in the Class 3A quarterfinals. Erickson advanced through the Section 3/4 preliminaries, defeating Eagan’s Austin Kalina by technical fall in the final round. Kalina (19-14) defeated Quin Morgan of Mounds View for true second in his bracket and advances to the state quarterfinals, where he will face No. 1-ranked Cael Swensen of Wayzata on Thursday.
Also finishing in the top six at the Section 1/2 individual state preliminaries:
Apple Valley – Austin Laudenbach (third at 106), Jayden Haueter (fourth at 126) and Tashaud Nelson (third at 285).
Burnsville – Ayden Ripplinger (fourth at 120), Christian Lopez (sixth at 132), Xavier Ripplinger (sixth at 138) and Josh Loredo (third at 145).
Eastview – Erza Formaneck (sixth at 160), Nathan Langer (third at 182), Logan O’Neil (third at 195) and Connor Meixell (third at 220).
Farmington – Ryan Sullivan (sixth at 113), Hunter Frost (sixth at 145), Chase Vought (sixth at 152), Austin Hamel (third at 160), Andrew Keeler (sixth at 220) and Tanner Olson (sixth at 285).
Lakeville North – Antonio Menard (fourth at 195).
Lakeville South – Peyton Hermann (sixth at 160) and Jonas Pearson (sixth at 195),
Eagan top-six finishers at the Section 3/4 state preliminaries included Zach Jacobson (fourth at 195) and Jack Kelley (fourth at 220).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.