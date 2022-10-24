Rosemount girls seeded second in Class 3A
Rosemount, making its third appearance in the state girls soccer tournament in four years, received the No. 2 seed in Class 3A and will play in the quarterfinal round Wednesday night.
The Rosemount boys team and Lakeville South girls team are unseeded. Lakeville South’s girls, playing at state for the first time since 2019, play a quarterfinal game Tuesday night. Rosemount’s boys, going to state for the second consecutive year, will play Wednesday night as part of a boys-girls quarterfinal doubleheader at Irondale High School that also includes the Irish girls team.
Rosemount’s girls (18-1) take a 14-game winning streak into their Class 3A quarterfinal game against St. Michael-Albertville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Irondale High School. St. Michael-Albertville is 8-7-4 but defeated Bemidji, Elk River and Sartell-St. Stephen in the Class 3A, Section 8 tournament. Rosemount outscored three opponents 16-1 to win the Section 3 championship. STMA and Rosemount did not face each other in the regular season.
The Rosemount-STMA winner will face Stillwater or Lakeville South in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Lakeville South and Stillwater play their quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at White Bear Lake High School.
Lakeville South (10-5-2) started slowly but has won its last seven, including consecutive shutouts of Rochester John Marshall, Farmington and Lakeville North in the Section 1 tournament. Stillwater, seeded third in the Class 3A tourney, is 16-2, including a 2-0 victory over Rosemount on Sept. 6.
Wayzata (17-0-1), the only unbeaten team in Class 3A girls soccer, received the No. 1 seed for the state tournament,
The Rosemount boys will play No. 3 seed Woodbury in a Class 3A boys quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Irondale. The Irish were winless (0-3-2) in their first five games, which included a 2-1 loss to Woodbury on Sept. 1. But the Irish have won 10 of their last 12 to return to the state tournament. Rosemount reached the 2021 Class 3A final before losing to Mounds View 3-2.
Woodbury (13-1-3) defeated Stillwater 1-0 in the Section 4 championship game.
The Rosemount-Woodbury winner faces No. 2 seed Maple Grove or unseeded Rochester Mayo in the Class 3A boys semifinals at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wayzata went 16-1-2 and won the Section 6 championship to earn the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A boys tourney.
State championship games in all classes will be Friday, Nov. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Class 3A girls title game starts the day at 8 a.m., and the Class 3A boys championship will be decided at 10:15.
