The Lakeville South boys Bantam B1 hockey team finished second in the Minnesota Hockey state tournament March 20, becoming the first Bantam team from Lakeville to reach a state championship game.
Champions of the East Region, Lakeville South opened the state tournament with a 6-1 victory over Edina White in the quarterfinals March 18 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine. The next day South routed Moorhead 7-2 in the semifinals. Prior Lake-Savage defeated Lakeville South 4-1 in the championship game.
Forward Tristan Lawrence scored two goals in South’s quarterfinal victory over Edina White and goalie Nathan Larson made 33 saves. Forward Finnian Mehren and defenseman Henry Hauge had two goals each in the Moorhead game. Lawrence scored on a power play in the first period for South’s only goal of the championship game.
The Lakeville South Bantam B1 team finished 29-13-6 overall. Also on the roster were forwards Drake Fritz, Gabriel Runyan, Owen Nielson, Zach Havron, Caden Ocken, Noah Frakes, Jack Giles and Anthony Havelka; defensemen Nolan Dahlmeir, Elijah Rodriguez and Joseph Fogarty; and goalie Lane Keilen. Jesse Wiggins was head coach and Austin Peden was assistant coach.
Apple Valley-Burnsville-Eastview reached the championship game of the girls U12 B tournament in Virginia, defeating Marshall 2-0 and Crookston 4-2 before losing to Luverne 4-0 in the final.
The Valkyries, as the co-op is nicknamed, scored twice in the third period – both by Rylee Leach – to beat Marshall. Sophia Kalin had a goal and assist against Crookston.
Also on the Valkyries roster are Izzy Millis, Dani Dundon, Jaden Slominski, Karmen Melnichuk, Addy Farrington, Bella Bultnick, Melissa Biltz, Emma Schoenig and goalie Jaden Ruzzi. Laura Slominski is head coach and Mark Farrington and Andrew Millis are assistant coaches.
Eagan played in the Bantam B boys state tournament, losing to eventual champion Prior Lake-Savage 3-2 in the first round. Eagan defeated Champlin Park 2-0 in the consolation semifinals before losing to Edina White 3-2 in overtime in the fifth-place game.
Teams from Rosemount, Eagan and Lakeville played in the boys Junior Gold 16 tournament at Plymouth Ice Center, with Rosemount taking third place by defeating Blaine 4-2 on March 20. Logan Priebe had a goal and assist for Rosemount in the third-place victory.
Rosemount defeated Eagan 4-2 and lost to Prior Lake-Savage 7-3 in earlier rounds of the Junior Gold 16 tourney. Lakeville was 1-2, losing to Stillwater 4-1 in the quarterfinals, defeating Edina White 4-3 in overtime in the consolation semifinals and falling to Moorhead 6-3 in the consolation finals. Eagan was 0-2 in the tourney, losing to Rosemount and Moorhead (7-1).
Rosemount finished third in the state girls U15 A tournament at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center in Stillwater, defeating Woodbury 4-2 in its final game. Rosemount trailed Woodbury 2-0 after the first period but rallied on goals by Zoe Juncker, Ava Perry, Aubrey Hansen and Hope Hadac.
Rosemount opened the U15 A tournament with a 7-1 victory over Proctor/Hermantown before losing to Andover 2-1 in the semifinals.
Rosemount Gold won the consolation bracket in the girls U15 B tournament, recovering from a 4-3 overtime loss to Grand Rapids-Greenway in the first round to defeat Owatonna (3-2 in overtime) and Alexandria (3-2 in double overtime) in its final two games. Claire Kane had the game-winner against Alexandria and Eva Boutain Ryan scored the deciding goal against Owatonna.
Minnesota Hockey is the governing body for youth and amateur hockey in the state. The organization runs youth state tournaments at 14 levels, nine for boys and five for girls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.