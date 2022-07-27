Farmington, Rosemount, Burnsville will compete this weekend at Alimagnet Park
Three teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area will play in the Minnesota American Legion Division I baseball tournament scheduled to start Thursday in Burnsville, Prior Lake and Shakopee.
Local qualifiers are Farmington, which won the Sub-State 6 championship last weekend in Hastings; Rosemount, which finished second in the Sub-State 5 tournament; and Burnsville, which won Sub-State 5 but was already assured a state tournament berth as the host team.
This is the first time since 2008 and second time overall Burnsville has been host of the state Legion tournament. Burnsville was scheduled to be host in 2020 before the season was canceled because of the pandemic, and its turn was moved back until this summer.
The two fields at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville will be used for pool play beginning Thursday. Memorial Park in Prior Lake and Joe Schleper Stadium in Shakopee also will be used for pool-play games Thursday. On Friday, pool play will be completed at the two Alimagnet Park fields, and the tournament remains in Burnsville for the playoff rounds Saturday and Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Games will be streamed at prepspotlight.tv. Tournament information, including updated brackets, will be available at minnesotalegionbaseball.com.
The first- and second-place teams in the state tournament will advance to the Central Plains Regional beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3, in Rapid City, S.D. Regional winners play in the American Legion World Series beginning Aug. 11 in Shelby, N.C.
Here’s a look at the three local qualifiers for the Minnesota state tournament:
Farmington
About six weeks ago, Farmington played for the Minnesota state high school Class 4A championship with a roster consisting primarily of seniors. Not all of them are playing Legion ball this summer, but enough are around that coach Kevin Conrad considers senior leadership one of the team’s strengths.
“We have good pitching, some trememdous hitters, and a never-give-up attitude,” Conrad said. “They’re determined and unselfish, and I think that attitude comes from our seniors.”
Farmington takes an 18-4 record into the state tournament after going undefeated in the Sub-State 6 tournament in Hastings and Eagan. Post 189 begins state tournament pool play against Sartell at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Park, then faces Willmar at 3 p.m. Thursday, also at Memorial Park. The final pool-play game is against St. Michael at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Alimagnet Park.
Drew Conrad, Mason Conrad and Ethan Coyer, three starters on Farmington’s state high school runner-up team, have been standouts in the Legion’s batting order. Drew Conrad is batting .463 with 16 runs batted in and a team-high 19 steals. Mason Conrad is batting .386. Coyer leads the team with 17 RBI and is hitting .436. Owen Giesen, Caleb Meyers and Carson Spelman have driven in at least 10 runs each and Giesen has four homers.
Farmington has quality depth on the mound, important in a tournament where at least a couple of teams will play six games in four days. Kobe Young, Tyler Borlik, Carter Hoff and Coyer all have pitched at least 19 innings this summer with earned-run averages below 3.00. Borlik, who was a reliever for the high school team last spring, is 6-0 with a 1.33 ERA during the Legion season.
Farmington was fifth in last week’s state Division I Legion rankings. Getting out of its pool will be no small feat with Willmar (sixth), St. Michael (eighth) and Sartell (10th) also ranked in the top 10. The top two teams from each pool advance to the single-elimination championship bracket.
Post 189’s advantage might be players with a championship pedigree. In addition to finishing second in the high school state tournament in June, Farmington won the Class 4A title in 2021.
It hasn’t always been that way. Since Post 189 won its Sub-State tournament, Kevin Conrad has been scouring the archives, looking for the last time Farmington was in the state Legion tourney. If it’s happened before, he can’t find a record of it. Now, however, Farmington wants to be known for good baseball.
“A lot of people have put in a lot of effort over the last 10 years to build this,” Kevin Conrad said. “The community took a lot of pride in its in-house and travel teams, and now we’re seeing the results.
“It used to be when our teams went to tournaments, our opponents asked, ‘Where is Farmington?’ Now they say, ‘Oh, we have to play Farmington?’”
Rosemount
This is the second consecutive year Rosemount Blue has qualified for the state tournament. Officially, Rosemount finished second in the Sub-State 5 tournament that concluded Monday in New Prague, but by the time Blue reached the championship game both Rosemount and Burnsville had qualified for state. Burnsville won the Sub-State championship game 12-1, but Rosemount Blue still advances to the state tournament with a 16-10 record.
Rosemount opens the state tournament against No. 1-ranked Hopkins at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, then faces Maple Grove at 3 p.m. Thursday in pool-play games at Alimagnet Park. Rosemount closes pool play against the Rochester A’s at 12:30 p.m. Friday, also at Alimagnet Park.
Rosemount went 1-2 in pool play at last year’s state tournament in St. Cloud, but it was the first game – an 11-0 loss to Grand Rapids – that stuck with coach Riley Peterson.
“We had six errors in that game. I think (Grand Rapids) had one earned run, at the most,” Peterson said.
Not only is that difficult to come back from, it has a cumulative effect on pitching. Opponents get extra outs, the teams making the errors have to use more pitchers, which causes complications with pitch-count rules. But, what Rosemount Blue did during its Sub-State tournament was encouraging to Peterson.
“Until we played Burnsville the second time, we allowed 10 runs in five games,” Peterson said. “We did a great job defensively; we really picked it up. And our pitching was very good.”
With eight players returning from last year’s state tournament team, Peterson said he thought the chances of Rosemount returning to state were good. Based on attendance at tryouts, the coach wasn’t the only one who was optimistic. Some of Rosemount’s players opted for club programs, but there were enough players at the Legion tryouts to create four teams in the 15-19 age group – two at the Senior (Division I) level and two at Junior (Division II).
The Blue squad, Rosemount’s top Division I team, has what Peterson considers a good mix of veterans and younger players. Chance Swansson, an outfielder who will be a senior at Rosemount High School in the fall, leads the team in batting average (.452), runs batted in (22) and stolen bases (27).
Then there are the four “super seniors” on the roster – players who graduated from high school in 2021 but met the American Legion age requirement to play baseball in 2022. That group includes Connor Hartley of St. John’s University, Quintin Gonzales of Wisconsin-Stout, Brett Carlson and Logen Mack.
Hartley and Gonzalez are among the pitching options for Rosemount in the state tournament, as are Gustavus Adolphus commit Cody Johnson and Caden Hegarty, who will be a high school senior in 2022-23.
Facing the top-ranked team in the first round of the state tournament is a difficult assignment, and to carry it out Rosemount will need to excel in “all three phases – pitching, defense and hitting,” Peterson said. “We have to do it all.”
Burnsville
Burnsville already was guaranteed a spot in the state tournament as host team, but the Cobras evened their record at 10-10-1 by winning all four of their games in the Sub-State 5 tournament.
That created an unusual situation for the Cobras. As host team they would have played all three pool-play games on their home field at Alimagnet Park – but the first would have been against No. 1-ranked Hopkins, the pre-tournament favorite.
Winning their Sub-State tournament allowed the Cobras to choose the schedule reserved for the host team, or go to Shakopee for the opening day of pool play and take the spot reserved for the Sub-State 5 champion. Burnsville chose the latter, and will play the 11th-ranked Moorhead Blues in the first round at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Sub-State 5 runner-up Rosemount moved into the pool-play spot reserved for the host team.
Burnsville was scheduled to play Princeton at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Shakopee before returning to Alimagnet Park for its final pool-play game against ninth-ranked Rosetown at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Top players for the Cobras include catcher/outfielder Jonah Dawson, who is batting .382 with two homers and 17 runs batted in; Cole Sieben, who has a .369 batting average and 3.13 earned-run average; Alex Thompson and Drake Sloan, both of whom are hitting above .400; and Vincent Birch, who has pitched 28 innings with a 2.50 ERA.
