Local soccer teams push for trophies at USA Cup

A number of local teams played in the Target USA Cup youth soccer tournament in Blaine, with several making deep runs in the playoff brackets.
Highlights included two Lakeville Soccer Club teams reaching the finals in their age groups during the weeklong tournament that concluded July 18. The LSC boys Under-9 Academy 1 team scored 45 goals in six games in the seven-vs.-seven Gold bracket, winning their first five and reaching the finals before losing to ATX Futbolistas of Austin, Texas.
The LSC U12 girls Gold team was 5-1 on its way to second place in the 9v9 Silver bracket, shutting out three of its first five opponents before losing to Chicago City SC 2-0 in the final.
The Lakeville Selects reached the semifinals in the girls U16 Gold bracket during the weeklong tournament. The Selects went undefeated in pool play, outscoring opponents 9-2, and won their playoff quarterfinal game 1-0.
Salvo Soccer Club’s East Grey team reached the finals of the boys U12 9v9 division. The team went 4-2 in the tournament, including a 1-0 victory over Minnesota Rush in the semifinals. Eventual champion Twin Cities Youth Soccer Club gave Salvo East Grey both of its losses in the tournament.
Salvo Central Red reached the semifinals of the girls U14 Bronze division and went 3-1-2.
The weeklong tournament is one of two tournaments that take place at the USA Cup. The event also included a USA Cup Weekend tournament that ran July 8-10. Two Salvo teams won their divisions in the weekend tourney – boys East Steel (U11 White) and girls South Steel (U12 Red). Lakeville Soccer Club Academy 1 also took first in the girls U11 Red division.
The USA Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in North America, this year attracted more than 1,200 teams to its two tournaments at the National Sports Center. In 2023, the USA Cup Weekend tournament will be July 14-16 and the weeklong tourney will be July 18-22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.