Local runners compete in unofficial state meet

Rosemount boys 4th in TC Showcase
Minnesota’s first unofficial high school state championships of the 2020-21 school year were contested last week, with Prior Lake and Edina winning team cross country titles at the TC Running Company Showcase.
The meet was organized as a substitute for the Minnesota State High School League championships, which were to be Saturday, Nov. 7, but were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, runners from the state’s high schools gathered Oct. 30 at Island Pine Golf Course in Atwater. The South Suburban Conference was heavily represented, and one of its schools (Prior Lake) won the boys team championship. Prior Lake also had won the South Suburban Conference and Section 3AA championships earlier this fall.
Much like the MSHSL meet, competition was held in two classes based on enrollment. Prior Lake came in 20 points ahead of second-place Stillwater in the boys large-school class. The two other South Suburban Conference boys teams in the meet, Rosemount and Lakeville South, finished fourth and 11th in the 20-team field.
Farmington led four SSC teams in the girls large-school class, taking fifth place overall. Lakeville South finished 12th, Eastview 16th and Rosemount 19th.
As was the case with regular-season meets, races were run in multiple flights, or “waves,” to keep too many people from congregating in one place. There were five waves each in the boys and girls races. Because the meet was held outside the MSHSL season, high school coaches couldn’t coach their teams at the TC Running Company Showcase.
Ethan Vargas of Stillwater won the boys large class individual title in 15 minutes, 54.60 seconds on the 5,000-meter course. Gabe Smit of Prior Lake, the South Suburban Conference champion, was second in 15:57.12. One other SSC runner placed in the boys top 10 – Rosemount senior Brennen Peterson, who was fifth in 16:06.46.
Rosemount’s Will Harder finished 19th in 16:21.88. Cole Adams was 26th, Pranav Vijay 61st, Elliott Nicholson 63rd, Micah Beise 64th and Anders Roback 77th for the Irish.
Matthew Whittaker of Lakeville South placed 23rd in 16:24.81. Also competing for the Cougars were Aaron Cavanaugh (32nd), John Ziemkowski (76th), Ethan Starfield (98th), Alberto Fuentes (113th), Mason Molina (138th) and Andrew Cavanaugh (147th).
Several local runners entered the boys race as individual competitors, including Eastview’s Hunter Dunne (30th) and Farmington’s Robbie Spain (46th).
Analee Weaver of Stillwater won the girls large-school race in 17:04.38. Farmington senior Anna Fenske finished third in 17:52.00 and her sister Mariah, a ninth-grader, was fourth in 18:16.81.
Anna Fenske finished in the top 10 at the MSHSL state meet five years in a row, starting when she was in seventh grade. She won the 2016 Class AA individual championship and was third last year. Mariah Fenske was 15th at the 2019 state meet to earn All-State recognition.
Farmington scored 141 points, five out of fourth place and 12 points out of third.
Mackenzy Lippold finished 25th, Lindsey Woestehoff 47th, Sophia Taarud 91st, Laura McGregor 104th and Maleah Scott 116th for Farmington.
Avery Heinz finished 34th individually in 19:08.14 to lead Lakeville South. Claire Vukovics (36th), Brycelyn Brewster (90th), Annabelle King (97th), Amber Haukoos (130th) and Elsie Peterson (138th) also competed for the Cougars.
Hadley Knight (50th), Miranda Kerndt (64th) and Emily Percival (71st) had top-100 finishes individually as Eastview took 16th in the girls field.
Leading the Rosemount girls were Abby McNeil (75th), Daisy Islas (89th) and Makayla Bishop (99th). Taylor Heimerl, also a top player on the Rosemount girls soccer team, placed 102nd in the TC Running Company Showcase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.