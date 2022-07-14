Freedom Days, Pan-O-Prog events held last week
High school athletes in summer training often compete side by side with weekend warriors at road races throughout the metro area, including two last week in Lakeville and Apple Valley.
Lakeville North High School incoming senior Ethan Kimmel won the men’s 4-mile race at the Lakeville Pan-O-Prog Run July 9. Elizabeth Claybaugh of Lakeville won the women’s race, with Farmington High School athlete Mackenzy Lippold taking second.
There were 313 finishers in the 4-mile and 1-mile races at the Pan-O-Prog run. The schedule made it possible for runners to compete in both races, and a number of them did so.
Kimmel’s winning time in the men’s 4-mile was 20 minutes, 58.3 seconds, 27 seconds ahead of Niko Angell, the runner-up and Kimmel’s Lakeville North teammate. The first non-teenager to finish was 31-year-old Derek Schlager, a Lakeville South alumnus and now a local teacher and running coach. Schlager was third in 22:03.5.
Two Lakeville runners, Ronnie Stimson (22:26.5) and Matthew Hendricks (22:28.5) completed the top five in the men’s 4-mile.
Claybaugh, 31, had a winning time of 25:13.1 in the women’s 4-mile, about 30 seconds ahead of Lippold. Seventeen-year-old Sonja Olson of Apple Valley was third in 27:07.4 and Hadley Knight, 14, of Apple Valley took fourth in 27:50.9. Tara Wiltront, 39, of Lakeville was fifth in 28:18.0.
Claybaugh completed a sweep of the Pan-O-Prog races by running 5:42.3 in the 1-mile to take first. Four-mile race competitors Olson (6:00.7), Lippold (6:02.6) and Knight (6:10.3) were second through fourth, and Chloe Wynja of Apple Valley was fifth in 6:20.8.
Alberto Fuentes, 18, of Lakeville was the men’s 1-mile winner in 4:51.6. Angell (4:53.8) and Schlager (4:56.1) were second and third. Riley Smith (5:27.4) and Nicholas Schwartz (5:31.5), both 19-year-olds from Apple Valley, were fourth and fifth.
Freedom Days Run
The Apple Valley Freedom Days Run on July 4 drew 168 runners. Burnsville residents Phil Stubbs and Marina Gearman were the men’s and women’s winners in the 5-mile race.
Unlike the Pan-O-Prog Run, the longer race at Freedom Days attracted mostly adults, including the oldest finisher, 81-year-old Gerry Gordon of Minnetonka.
Stubbs, 30, finished in 34:59.0 to win the men’s 5-mile. Less than six seconds behind was the runner-up, Bo Clark (35:04.6). Kevin Gardner of Apple Valley was third in 35:24.1, with Erlend Floer Johnson of Farmington (35:39.9) and Patrick Wellik of Apple Valley (36:02.1) completing the top five.
Gearman, 29, ran 35:32.5 to win the women’s 5-mile, with Stephanie Peterson of Apple Valley taking second in 36:53.1. Laurie Sanders of Albert Lea finished third in 37:05.4, with Apple Valley residents Alyssa Schultz (38:12.4) and Kate Clarkin (38:16.6) finishing fourth and fifth.
Andrew Prochnow, 16, of Apple Valley grabbed the victory in the men’s 2-mile in 10:53.2, 11 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Trevor Cloutier, 17, of Apple Valley. Jason Quarford (11:06.1) of Rosemount, Mason Sullivan (11:14.1) of Farmington and Ben Petsch (11:53.1) were third through fifth.
Fourteen-year-old Hadley Knight of Apple Valley won the women’s 2-mile in 12:59.3, with Liza Kerndt, 16, of Apple Valley finishing second in 13:27.6. Chloe Wynja, 13, of Apple Valley took third in 13:55.0. Jessica Okey, 44, of Richfield was fourth in 14:32.8, followed by Linn Duckkss, 17, of Rosemount in 14:42.9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.