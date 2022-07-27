Hansen, Preston started for USL W League runners-up
Players on the inaugural Minnesota Aurora women’s team have played in front of boisterous soccer fans before, and yet it was nothing like what they saw in a summer’s worth of games at TCO Stadium.
Two players from South Suburban Conference high schools, Maya Hansen and Rachel Preston, were starters for the Aurora, who were runners-up in the USL W League’s recently completed first season. They played in front of more than 5,000 fans at the Aurora’s home opener in late May. By July, the team had become a phenomenon, selling out 6,500 seats for the W League championship game in less than 24 hours. South Georgia Tormenta FC won the title game 2-1 in overtime July 23, giving the Aurora (13-1-1) their only loss of the season.
That won’t dampen memories of the season for Preston and Hansen. Preston, who played high school soccer at Lakeville North, described the Aurora’s fanbase as “1,000 percent bigger” that anything she had experienced.
Preston and Hansen, a two-time Class AA All-State player at Burnsville High School, also are teammates at South Dakota State University. “We get a good fanbase from the community, from parents who travel and from students, but this is unmatched,” Preston said. “It’s truly special. I’ve never played in front of this many people and there are nerves every single time. That’s what motivates a lot of us on the field.”
“One of the best parts of being on this team,” Hansen said last week, “is seeing all the girls afterward in autograph alley. They just have the biggest smiles on their faces. They’re like, ‘We love to see you play, you did so awesome.’ It’s fun to be a part of and to be that person for little girls to look up to. We didn’t have that growing up here; there wasn’t a team we could go and watch. I’m honored to be that person for a lot of people.”
It wasn’t long after she walked on the field for the Aurora’s first game against Green Bay on May 26 that Preston knew things were different. “It was way louder than I thought. (Teammate Addison Symonds) was 10 yards away from me and I couldn’t hear anything she said.”
But the Aurora opportunity was more than a chance to play at home in front of a lot of people they knew. For Hansen and Preston, it’s also a chance to advance their soccer careers. The USL W League, formed in 2021, is a “pre-professional” league primarily for players who are on college teams or recently completed their college eligibility.
There are 11 Minnesota natives on the Aurora roster but the team also had players from six other states, as well as Japan and South Korea. One of the players with local ties is goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn, who will be a senior at Edina High School in the fall and is a former Lakeville North student-athlete. Flynn trained with the Aurora this summer and appeared in one game.
Hansen, a two-time All-Summit League first-team selection, played forward for the Aurora and was tied for third on the team with four goals. Preston, MVP of the 2021 Summit League tournament, was a center back and led the Aurora in minutes played. They said Aurora coach Nicole Lukic contacted their coaches at South Dakota State to gauge the players’ interest in joining the Aurora for their summer season.
Hansen and Preston jumped at the opportunity.
“It was interesting to see everybody come from all over the country, all over the world, how they play soccer, and see their soccer IQ,” Preston said. “I could tell from Day 1 we were going to be special, Everyone was so talented, and it helped make our chemistry flow.”
Still, it was a step up from college soccer
“It took some time for me to play the way I know how, and with the confidence I usually have,” Hansen said. “But since (Lukic) reached out, I knew she had trust in me that I could play at this level.”
Next week, Preston and Hansen return to a South Dakota State team that returns most of the players from a 2021 squad that was 17-4-1, won the Summit League tournament and qualified for the NCAA playoffs. Hansen has two seasons of soccer eligibility remaining at SDSU. Preston will play her final college season this fall and is scheduled to graduate in December.
They would like an opportunity to return to the Aurora next summer, but don’t know yet if it will happen. The timing is especially tricky for Preston, who might be starting a nursing career by next season.
“I’ve been playing this game 18 years of my life, and I can’t see myself giving it up quite yet,” Preston said. “If soccer’s still an option for me I could explore that, otherwise I could go right into my career.”
Although they played for rival high schools in the same conference, Hansen and Preston said there was no lingering animosity to overcome when they became teammates in college.
“I can say I’m happy I don’t have to defend Maya any more. I get to play with her,” Preston said. “{She’s obviously super-fast and an outstanding player.”
Hansen, on Preston: “Rachel locks down her back line. She’s a brick wall.”
Speaking a couple of days before the USL W League championship game, Hansen said the Aurora season was better than she could have dreamed.
“We’re extremely proud of how far we’ve come in our first season,” Hansen said. “Heads held high either way, but we know we’ve gotten this far for a reason and were meant to be in this spot.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.