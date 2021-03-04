Lakeville’s Engels wins Section 1 girls pursuit championship
Teams representing Rosemount, Eagan and Eagan/Eastview were among those dashing through the gathering slush at Hyland Park Reserve to qualify for the state Nordic skiing meet.
The Rosemount girls team won the Section 1 team championship Tuesday and will return to the state meet next week. The Eagan boys team and Eagan/Eastview girls team advanced by being section runners-up. Two skiers from Lakeville and one each from Burnsville and Apple Valley/Eastview/Rosemount qualified individually.
The state meet is a two-day event, with girls competing Thursday, March 11, at Giants Ridge in Biwabik and the boys meet taking place the following day.
Warm weather, with the temperature reaching the upper 40s, proved challenging for the skiers. So did a revised section meet format brought about by COVID-19 considerations. In order to reduce crowding at the start and finish, teams started in pods of three, with the pods separated by 15 minutes. The higher-seeded teams raced in the first of three pods.
“The snow was completely different from Pod A to Pod C,” said Lakeville North/South coach Rich Heilman, also a member of the coaches association executive committee. “It was definitely a waxing nightmare for all the coaches.”
With temperatures climbing, traffic from the early pods created water on the course that acted as suction, causing slower conditions for the later starters, Heilman said.
The top-seeded teams started in Pod A and had the best conditions. The top two teams in the boys and girls meets skied in Pod A, and most of the fastest individual pursuit times came from the first pod. Under Minnesota State High School League rules, the top six skiers not from a state-qualifying team advance individually. Because most of the fastest individuals Tuesday were on teams that had already advanced to state, that made it possible for individuals that placed in the mid-teens to earn berths in the state meet.
Rosemount, which placed eighth in the 2020 state girls meet, earned a chance to return to state by winning the Section 1 championship by eight points over Eagan/Eastview. The two teams train together under the combined ISD 196 Nordic program. Eagan/Eastview advanced to state comfortably, 32 points ahead of third-place Prior Lake. Burnsville and Lakeville North/South were fifth and sixth in the nine-team girls meet.
The South Suburban Conference champion Irish had five of the top 10 skiers in the section girls individual race, led by senior Madelyn Michels, who placed fourth overall in the pursuit race in 31 minutes, 20.9 seconds. Juniors Lydia Jacobson and Calli Maskel were seventh and eighth, with seniors Avery Bolton and Ella Lovin ninth and 10th. Kaley Riley was 12th and Makayla Bishop finished 14th, meaning Rosemount placed all of its skiers in the top 15 of a 62-skier race.
Junior Olivia Matsoff led Eagan/Eastview, finishing third in 31:10.0. Emily Percival, a ninth-grader, was sixth in 31:42.6. Kyra Kusnierek (11th) and Grace Swenson (16th) also counted toward the team score. Also racing for Eagan/Eastview were Elizabeth Kerndt (25th), Kate Helow (28th) and Naomi Fink (32nd).
Lakeville junior Grete Engels took a 37-second lead on the classic leg and held off a charge by Linnea Urban of Hastings to win the individual pursuit championship in 30:22.0. The pursuit race consisted of 4.2-kilometer classic and freestyle loops. Urban had the fastest time in the freestyle stage and was runner up overall in 30:23.8. Engels was fourth-fastest in freestyle.
Burnsville ninth-grader Kaelyn Ambuehl was 12th on the freestyle leg and 15th in the pursuit race in 33:37.6, which put her among the top six skiers not on a qualifying team – and earned her a place in the state meet.
South Suburban champion Prior Lake won the Section 1 boys team competition by 10 points over Eagan. Each team placed four individuals in the top 10. Michael Marshall (22:14.0), Sam Abbott (22:18.5), Arlen Hegenbarth (22:23.5) and Sam Marshall (22:29.0) placed fifth through eighth to count toward the Wildcats’ team score. All four skied on Eagan’s state-qualifying team in 2020.
Also skiing for Eagan in the section meet were Thomas Valusek (19th), Luke Poppinga (25th) and Aaron Luu (37th).
Apple Valley/Eastview/Rosemount (ISD 196) placed fourth in the boys team standings, with Burnsville and Lakeville seventh and eighth.
Prior Lake senior Magnus O’Connor was Section 1 medalist in 20:03.4. He had the fastest time in both stages, including a blazing 9:25.0 on the freestyle leg. He was the only skier with a freestyle time below 10 minutes.
Despite skiing in Pod C and encountering slower conditions, Lakeville sophomore Hayden Zoll qualified individually for state by placing 10th in pursuit in 22:32.6. He was the No. 2 qualifier not from Prior Lake or Eagan. Zoll had the fifth-fastest classic time.
ISD 196 skier Patrick Grunklee got through to state by finishing 16th in the section race in 23:20.0. Grunklee, a sophomore, was 16th in Classic and 13th in freestyle.
Burnsville did not have a boys state qualifier, but the Blaze’s fastest skier was senior Ben Palmieri, who was 21st in 24:19.2.
State meet plans
The Minnesota State High School League initially planned a one-day, scaled-back state meet, but the Nordic coaches association convinced the league to reconsider.
Original plans were for 88 skiers of each gender to advance, and only section champions would get to go to state. That would have been a significant reduction in the number of qualifiers over previous state meets.
With the regular season already having been cut by 45 percent because of COVID-19, Heilman said the coaches association didn’t want to see the number of state qualifiers reduced. “The coaches were willing to do whatever it took to get the numbers back to normal,” he said.
The solution was a two-day state meet with the girls competition March 11 and the boys meet March 12. As many as 160 skiers will be at the site each day – about the same as would have been present in the proposed one-day meet.
The MSHSL already had approved a two-day Nordic meet beginning in 2022 with the introduction of a state relay race, so in one sense it just moved up the timetable by a year, Heilman said.
