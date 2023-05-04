The Hamline Elite Meet continued its tradition of showcasing top high school track and field performers from throughout Minnesota. It also was a tour de force for South Suburban Conference athletes, who won 10 of the 37 events.

Athletes from the Lake Conference also won 10 events at the April 28 meet held in chilly and occasionally drizzly weather at Hamline University’s Klas Field. Maple Grove sprinter Jordyn Borsch swept the girls 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.

