The Hamline Elite Meet continued its tradition of showcasing top high school track and field performers from throughout Minnesota. It also was a tour de force for South Suburban Conference athletes, who won 10 of the 37 events.
Athletes from the Lake Conference also won 10 events at the April 28 meet held in chilly and occasionally drizzly weather at Hamline University’s Klas Field. Maple Grove sprinter Jordyn Borsch swept the girls 100-, 200- and 400-meter races.
The Elite Meet brings together athletes from all three Minnesota enrollment classes, who qualify based on performances from the early part of the 2023 season. While metro-area schools won the majority of events, smaller schools had their moments, too, including victories by athletes from Nevis, Blooming Prairie, Perham and Rockford.
Here’s a roundup of Hamline Elite Meet highlights for schools in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Rosemount
Two reigning state champions paced the Irish’s haul of five individual first places at the Elite Meet. Hayden Bills and Jordan Hecht, 2022 Class 3A champions in boys and girls discus, won those events at Hamline last week. And each added a victory in the shot put.
Bills’ winning throws were 60 feet, 10 inches in the shot and 180-6 in the discus. Bills holds the all-time state meet discus record of 196-02, set last year when he won the Class 3A championship.
Hecht, two-time defending state Class 3A girls discus champion, threw 144-1 to win by almost 9 feet at the Elite Meet. She threw 40-5 to win the shot put by 4 inches over Kiley Kranz of Osakis.
The other Rosemount victory at the Elite Meet was by senior Grantham Green, who won the boys 300-meter hurdles and was overcome with emotion after finishing.
“In five years of running, I’ve never gotten to compete at the Elite Meet because of COVID and all those things,” said Green, who was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 at state last year. “To come out here to compete, do a sport that I really love, and be around so many people that love and support me, it’s a great feeling.”
Green is managing patella tendinitis and a bone cyst in his left knee, but that didn’t hold him back in the chilly weather at Hamline last week. His winning time in the 300 was 39.93. He ran 14.86 in the 110 hurdles at the Elite Meet, taking second to Shakopee’s Vincenzo Miller, who finished in 14.74.
Rosemount junior Maki Whelan was third in the 300 hurdles (40.53) and seventh in the 110 hurdles (15.40).
Green said he and the rest of the Irish boys have more in the tank for the big meets coming up in May and June. “Absolutely. This is just the beginning of the season,” he said. “We haven’t even hit May yet. It’s anybody’s game. I’m ready to compete.”
Two-time Class 3A girls team champion Rosemount had several other strong performances at the Elite Meet. Taylor Heimerl, a senior, took third in the 800, less than two-tenths of a second behind winner Abby Downin of Edina and three thousandths of a second behind runner-up Calie Chaney of Pequot Lakes. Mya Cinnamo, also a senior, was seventh in the 300 hurdles (47.22).
Rosemount’s girls 4x200 relay team of Catelyn Ketterling, Shay Payne, Cinnamo and Stella Garcia was second in 1 minute, 44.92 seconds, three-tenths of a second behind Minnetonka. Cinnamo, Heimerl, Garcia and Payne were sixth in the 4x400 relay. Irish junior Cassandra Gospodarek cleared 5-3 to finish eighth in the high jump.
Rosemount senior Ryan Mulrooney was second in the boys 800 to Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey, Mulrooney’s time was 1:55.18, about six-tenths of a second behind Casey. The Irish’s Will Harder was seventh in the 800.
Irish teams were in the top four in two boys relays. Chance Swansson, Green, Jackson Ganser and Kade Gilbertson were third in the 4x100 in 42.98. Gilbertson, Mulrooney, Whelan and Ganser placed fourth in the 4x400 in 3:24.84 and missed third place by four thousandths of a second.
Lucas Klinkner finished 12th in the boys shot put.
Farmington
It was a busy evening at the Hamline Elite Meet for Tiger athletes Lauren Lansing and Megan Liebers, who competed in multiple events.
Lansing, an eighth-grader, finished fourth in a closely contested girls 800-meter race. Edina ninth-grader Abby Downin won in 2 minutes, 15.12 seconds, and the second-through fifth-place finishers were within a second of her time. Lansing finished in 2:15.68.
Liebers, a senior, qualified in the 100 hurdles, finishing eighth in 15.95.
Lansing and Liebers teamed with senior Ava Sullivan and junior Marianah Scott to finish seventh in the 4x400 relay in 4:07.12.
Lakeville North
For the second consecutive year a Lakeville North runner went to the post-race interview podium after winning the Elite Meet boys 1,600-meter race and got to toss a T-shirt into the crowd. It wasn’t the same runner as last year, not that it matters to the Panthers.
This time it was senior Bryce Stachewicz taking first in the 1,600. He led most of the way and had the best kick of any runner on the final lap, which he ran in 59.134 seconds to complete his winning time of 4 minutes, 13.97 seconds. That’s faster than his ninth-place time at last year’s state meet, and there’s still more than a month left in the 2023 season.
“You have to come up with a different mentality for this race, just knowing there are four or five guys who could end up catching you and beating you,” said Stachewicz, who was second in the 800 in last year’s Elite Meet. “That’s always on your mind a little bit.”
Taking the lead early was by design as Stachewicz issued a challenge to the other 14 runners in the 1,600: “Catch me if you can.”
“I try to make it a gutsy race, try to get in front and say, ‘Catch me,” Stachewicz said. “That’s how I like to go into it.”
The Elite Meet time was about half a second from Stachewicz’s personal record, set last year. With True Team, conference, section and state meets still to come, he said he believes he’s set up for a strong finish to his high school career.
Lakeville North senior Andrew Casey was defending Elite Meet champion in the 1,600. He ran the 800 in this year’s event, pulling away on the second lap to win in 1:54.67. Rosemount senior Ryan Mulrooney finished second.
With the Elite Meet being a one-session event, most distance runners limited themselves to one individual event. Stachewicz and Casey weren’t done for the evening, however. They, along with senior Blake Licht, are returnees from Lakeville North’s winning 4x400 relay at the 2022 state Class 3A meet. Parker Malmgren, also a senior, joined the Stachewicz, Casey and Licht for the 4x400 at the Elite Meet and the team finished second in 3:21.33, about half a second behind Mound View. The Mounds View relay had two returnees from a 4x400 relay that took fourth at state last year.
Stachewicz and Casey earned the day off April 29 when the Panthers were hosts at the Lakeville North Mega Meet. North still was able to win the Mega Meet boys team championship.
The Panthers also were second in the 4x800 relay at the Elite Meet, with Chase Altergott, Darby Griffin, Nicholas Angell and Ethan Kimmel finishing in 8:03.46, less than a second behind Mankato East.
Lakeville North sprinter Lauren Reynolds reached the finals in the girls 100 meters, while eighth-grader Savanna Varbanov finished 14th in the 3,200.
Lakeville South
South sprinters Alexa Drew, Taylor Glinski, Deidre Grimm and Alexandra Duvick finished third in the girls 4x100-meter relay at the Hamline Elite Meet. Their time was 50.28 seconds; Rochester Century took first in 49.35. Grimm also raced in the 300 hurdles, taking ninth in 48.32.
Cougars senior Whitley Ronn placed in the girls shot put, taking sixth with a throw of 36 feet, 5 inches.
Carson Hansen, the Cougars’ record-setting football running back who’s headed for Iowa State, qualified for the Elite Meet in the boys 100 dash and finished eighth in 11.16. Hansen also anchored a South 4x100 relay that finished seventh in 43.73. Joseph Lucey, Jamarius Winters and Connor Cade ran the first three legs of the event.
Quinn McManus, Ethan Starfield, Owen Johnson and Adam Cavanaugh were 10th in the 4x800 relay in 8:16.67.
Eagan
Wildcats junior Blake Koenen ran the anchor leg of a relay that finished sixth at state last year in the boys 4x200 relay. Koenen ran with three new teammates at the Elite Meet, and together they proved Eagan is still strong in the event.
Seniors Parker Faul, Emmanuel Schmitter and Peter McGivern ran the first three legs of the relay, with Koenen finishing it off as the Wildcats won the Elite Meet race in 1 minute, 30.02 seconds. They edged a Waseca relay that finished in 1:30.16; the same four Waseca sprinters made the finals in the 2022 state Class 2A meet.
Koenen also ran the 200 dash, finishing second in a season-best 22.33 seconds. Harlow Tong of St. Paul Central won in 21.99. Tong’s and Koenen’s times are the second- and fourth-best reported in the state this season.
Eagan’s girls also sent a relay to the Elite Meet, with the 4x100 group of Ella Bailey, Valencia Haughton, Seraphina Stewart and Josie Seehafer finishing fifth in 50.37. Bailey, Stewart and Seehafer are returnees from Eagan’s sixth-place 4x100 relay team from last year’s state meet.
The Wildcats won Class 3A championships in the girls 4x400 and 4x800 relays last year. They did not run in the Elite Meet in either event last week, but they’re likely to be factors later in the season. Eagan returns three members of the state championship 4x400 relay and two from the winning 4x800 relay.
Eagan senior Alysha Onwuneme finished fourth in the girls discus, with her best throw of 120 feet, 10 inches coming on her final attempt. Two-time defending state champion Jordan Hecht of Rosemount won the event with 144-1.
Burnsville
Junior Madison Malecha cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in the girls high jump at the Elite Meet to tie for fifth place. The event was held indoors because of the nasty weather outdoors.
Only two jumpers surpassed 5-3 – Annaka Forsberg of Blooming Prairie and Rainna Jameson of Park of Cottage Grove, both of whom jumped 5-5. Forsberg claimed first place because of fewer missed jumps. Six of the 12 jumpers to record a height cleared 5-3.
Blaze sophomore Albert Ongwenyi qualified in the boys 400 meters and placed sixth in 51.41 seconds.
