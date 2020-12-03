Yet another skier trained at Buck Hill has made a splash on the international stage.
This time it is Lakeville native Paula Moltzan, who finished second in a World Cup women’s parallel race in Lech, Austria, on Nov. 26. In the parallel format, the 16 fastest skiers in qualifying advance to a knockout stage, where two skiers compete side by side on a shortened giant slalom course. Each two-skier competition consists of two runs, with the racers switching sides after the first.
Moltzan, who qualified fifth, made it to the finals against reigning world giant slalom champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia. Vlhova led by 0.21 seconds after the first run. Moltzan appeared to have made up the deficit on the second run before crashing four gates from the finish.
It was the first World Cup podium finish (top three) of Moltzan’s career. She also is the first U.S. woman other than three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin to reach the podium in a slalom or giant slalom race since Lindsey Vonn in December 2015.
The performance exceeded Moltzan’s expectations. “I was really hoping for, like, a top-30 today,” she said before the finals.
In October, Moltzan finished in the top 10 in giant slalom in the World Cup season opener in Austria. It was just her second start in a World Cup giant slalom.
Moltzan, 26, won a state high school individual Alpine championship in 2009 while at Lakeville North. By 2015, she was earning points in World Cup events and won a gold medal in slalom at the Junior World Championships. In 2017, she enrolled at the University of Vermont, where she won the NCAA slalom championship as a freshman and was a two-time first-team All-American.
Moltzan returned to the World Cup circuit in 2018, finishing 17th in a slalom event in Killington, Vermont.
Bench backstops the Gophers
The University of Minnesota’s Lauren Bench was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Goaltender of the Week for the second consecutive week. Bench, an Eagan native and Burnsville High School graduate, has started all four games for the Gopher women’s team, going 3-1 with a 1.26 goals-against average and .962 save percentage. Bench allowed just three goals on 60 shots as Minnesota swept Minnesota-Duluth last weekend, 4-2 and 2-1.
Minnesota is third in the U.S. College Hockey Online PairWise Rankings and plays host to No. 7 Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena.
Bench is playing for Minnesota as a graduate transfer after four years at Bemidji State. She redshirted her first year at Bemidji State, then played the next three seasons. She had a 2.45 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in her BSU career, also setting a WCHA single-game record with 70 saves. In 2018, she was named Bemidji State Scholar-Athlete of the Year for having the highest grade-point average of all BSU student-athletes.
She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in chemistry and a minor in biology. Bench is pursuing a master’s degree in kinesiology at Minnesota.
Bench, a 2016 Burnsville High School graduate, was the goalie for the Blaze’s state Class AA tournament team in 2014. She also earned letters in golf, softball and Alpine skiing and was Burnsville’s Athena Award winner as a senior.
Wahl posts double-double for Badgers
Lakeville North graduate Tyler Wahl came off the bench to record a double-double in the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s 82-42 victory over Wisconsin-Green Bay on Tuesday.
Wahl, a sophomore, had 11 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and two steals in about 20 minutes of playing time as the Badgers improved to 3-0. The team was plus-35 for the time Wahl was on the floor. Through three games, he’s averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.
The Badgers’ scoring leader is another Lakeville North alumnus, senior forward Nate Reuvers, who’s averaging 15 points a game. Reuvers had a .615 shooting percentage, including 5-for-7 on three-pointers.
Last season Reuvers led Wisconsin in scoring (13.1) and blocks (1.9), and was second in rebounding (4.6). He was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference.
As a junior at Lakeville North, Reuvers helped the Panthers place second in the state Class 4A tournament. In his senior year he averaged 25 points a game for a North team that reached the state quarterfinals.
Wahl helped lead Lakeville North to second place in the 2019 Class 4A tourney.
Reuvers and Wahl are second and third in career scoring at Lakeville North, behind only J.P. Macura. Wahl is the school’s career rebounding leader.
