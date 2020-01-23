Eastview downs Prior Lake in duel of top-10 teams
Life at the top of South Suburban Conference boys basketball probably will look a lot like it did Tuesday – with physically and mentally draining games featuring plenty of emotional swings.
Playing at home against Prior Lake, Eastview built an 18-point lead in the second half and lost almost all of it before closing out a 75-66 victory in a game between two teams in the top 10 of the state Class 4A rankings.
After Tuesday, four teams – Eastview, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Lakeville South – had winning records in South Suburban play. Shakopee leads the league at 6-0, one game ahead of Eastview (13-2 overall). All four are ranked in the top 11 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, with Eastview sitting second behind undefeated Eden Prairie.
While several other SSC teams – notably Lakeville North and Rosemount – have shown themselves to be competitive, the top four have broken from the pack. “All four teams have a combination of having a good big guy, then they have some guards around them,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “Most of them have senior players leading them. Lakeville South is younger but even they have kids with experience who have been playing (varsity) for three years.”
The Eastview-Prior Lake game spotlighted two players on their way to Division I basketball in Wisconsin – Eastview forward Steven Crowl (Wisconsin) and Prior Lake forward Dawson Garcia (Marquette). Crowl demonstrated how important he is to the Lightning’s postseason ambitions, and not just because he scored a game-high 25 points.
“Anybody who came tonight saw just how good he is,” Goetz said. “It seemed like every ball that went up, he rebounded on the defensive end. He stepped through (double- and triple-teams) and made some big plays. He also Dawson in foul trouble, which was a big part of the game. Did a good job coming over from the weak side and blocking (Garcia’s) shot a couple of times. He continues to get better and better. The great thing about him is he wants to get better and he realizes he has to do that to help our team win.”
Prior Lake scrambled back into the game in the second half, cutting Eastview’s lead to 63-59 with less than five minutes remaining. But the Lakers’ comeback shorted out when two of their top players, Garcia and forward Malcom Jones, fouled out within a minute of each other. Jones and Crowl were involved in a scuffle following some hard contact under the basket, with each being called for a personal foul. Jones, however, took an extra shot that drew a technical and counted as his fifth personal foul.
Guards Jaylen James and Ryan Thissen scored 14 and 11 points for Eastview. Senior forward Tate Machacek had 16 points and was a key part of the Lightning’s defensive strategy against Garcia, who averages 28.6 points a game. Garcia scored 14 on Tuesday before fouling out.
“Tate Machacek did a great job of pushing up on (Garcia) and making him dribble the ball,” Goetz said. “When he drove, we had some really good help. It was a team effort led by Tate, who took it upon himself to get out there and defend.”
Prior Lake is 4-2 in the conference and 7-5 overall, although all five of the 10th-ranked Lakers’ losses have been against teams ranked 11th or higher. They also have an overtime victory at Lakeville South.
Eastview plays at Farmington at 7 p.m. Friday. The Lightning have two games against Shakopee and one each against Lakeville South and Prior Lake before the conference schedule ends.
“We’re just looking to build,” Goetz said. “We blew a lead the other night against Lakeville South (a game South won 63-62 in overtime) when we had them. We took a couple steps forward tonight. We need to take care of the ball a little better at the end. When we have an 18-point lead, we need to move it to 20 or more. But we’re working on it. The guys know what they need to do and they just need to execute. Tonight, they stuck with it and made enough plays to win.”
