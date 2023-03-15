Lightning, Wildcats prepare for section final showdown

Eastview guard Dylan Omweno looks for a route to the basket during a regular-season boys basketball game against Lakeville South. The Lightning will play host to Eagan in the Class 4A, Section 3 championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Both teams survive semifinal nail-biters

The playoff basketball axiom of “survive and advance” rang true for Eastview and Eagan as both made it through heart-stopping finishes in the Class 4A, Section 3 boys semifinals.

