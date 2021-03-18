Eastview girls seeded second in Section 3AA hockey
Hockey coaches always preach the importance of being smart and making good decisions once the playoffs start.
Usually they’re talking about situations on the ice. But this year, more than any other, they’re referring to situations off-ice, too.
More than 10 boys and girls teams have had to back out of the state high school hockey postseason because of COVID-19 issues – not wholesale withdrawals, but enough to get coaches’ attention.
“You just have to be as smart as you can and as preventative as you can,” Eastview coach Herb Harvey said. “Our kids are wearing masks all the time, but kids are kids. It’s not like they’re trying to get COVID.”
The Lightning were able to play their maximum allotment of 18 regular-season games. They went 12-4-2 and earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 3AA playoffs, behind 2021 South Suburban Conference champion Burnsville.
All of the Section 3AA teams answered the bell for the opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday, and the Lightning advanced with a 5-0 home-ice victory over Hastings. They will play Rosemount in the semifinals at home Thursday.
Eastview lost one conference opponent when Shakopee had to cancel a Feb. 23 game, but the school quickly scheduled a non-conference game at Orono as a make-up.
Harvey said coaches and administrators have done everything they could think of to limit the exposure risk, but in the end it might come down to luck.
Some Lightning players were believed to have contracted the virus in the fall, before the hockey season started, and had already developed antibodies.
“Probably a fourth of our kids already had it. That reduced our overall exposure risk,” he said. “What really helps us is our varsity practices across the street at Hayes (Arena) and our JV practices at Eagan, so we don’t have this big combined group ever.”
The Lightning ordinarily would have some of their junior varsity players skating with the varsity group. In games, the JV players might see duty on the fourth line or third defensive pairing. This year, with Eastview keeping the two groups apart, the Lightning will skate in the playoffs with nine forwards and five defenders. Even the backup goalie suits up separately from the rest of the varsity.
If they can keep COVID-19 at bay, the Lightning believe they can make a run at the section championship. Senior forward Mikayla Kelley and junior forward Avery Chesek share the team lead with 31 points, and junior defender Nora Stepan had 26 points. Three other Eastview players, Chloe Benadum, Josie Ellingson and Jessica Wilhelm, had at least 11 points. Angie Lombardi, who has played all but one period in goal, has a 1.73 goals-against average.
The Lightning’s top players are ready to carry the load in the playoffs, Harvey said.
“They’ve been good all year long,” Harvey said. “There were a few games that weren’t the caliber they wanted to play. But they get opportunities every game, they’re smart players and work hard. They’re good with the puck, know how to protect the puck and they’re going to make the smart play more often than not.”
Chesek, a Yale University commit, had two goals and two assists in the playoff game against Hastings. Kelley and Ellingson each had one goal and two assists. Wilhelm scored once and Stepan earned two assists. Lombardi stopped all 15 shots she faced.
Eastview closed the regular season last Saturday with a 4-3 victory over Farmington, a 2020 state tournament qualifier and the No. 1 seed in Section 1AA this season. Wilhelm scored twice and Chesek had a goal and two assists.
“It’s a good way to go into the playoffs, with a good, hard-fought battle, up and down,” Harvey said following Saturday’s game.
Now the trick is carrying it over to the playoffs.
“Paying attention to the details is going to be the difference,” Harvey said. “Being smart with the puck and being smart when you don’t have it. Looking around, understanding what you have to do defensively. And things like blocking shots. In the playoffs, blocking one shot can be the difference in the game.”
