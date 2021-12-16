Defending SSC boys basketball champs reloaded quickly
Several members of the Eastview boys basketball team have gone from unknown quantities to players to watch in a matter of days.
Take, for example, senior wing Kayser Hassan, who did not score a point on varsity last season as he waited his turn behind an experienced group of Lightning players. Given a chance to crack the lineup this year, he averaged about 16 points in his team’s first three games. Hassan was named Eastview’s player of the game following a 16-point, six-rebound performance in an 85-68 victory over Maple Grove on Dec. 11 at the Breakdown Tip Off Classic, which attracted a number of the state’s top-ranked teams.
There might be more where Hassan came from. Senior guard Kenji Scales and senior forward Jamal Ambrose are the only returnees who played big minutes for Eastview’s 2021 South Suburban Conference champions, but the program’s depth is coming to the forefront.
“We have a lot of guys who can play,” coach Paul Goetz said. “They’ve practiced against some pretty good players the last couple of years. They’ve learned and paid their dues. We expect big things out of them.”
Eastview was 3-0 with victories over Chaska, Eden Prairie and Maple Grove going into Tuesday’s game at Minnehaha Academy, which the Lightning won 64-47. The Redhawks won the Class 3A or 2A championship at the last four state tournaments. It’s the kind of preparation the Lightning need for the weekly grind in the SSC, which had three teams (Shakopee, Lakeville North and Eastview) in the top six of the preseason Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings.
This year’s players “know we play in a good conference. They were in the gym more than any group I’ve had in over 30 years,” Goetz said. “Kenji Scales is always in the gym. People follow him, and therefore everybody is getting better. It becomes a culture of, ‘You need to get in the gym, you need to work at your game.’”
Scales, who has averaged about 22 points through three games, said he likes what he has seen so far.
“We’ve been piecing things together, getting a lot of rebounds, getting up the floor, playing team basketball and scoring a lot of points,” said Scales, who has signed with the University of Sioux Falls. “I know every team has things they can work on, and that’s true for us, too. We’re really long, athletic, we get up the floor and get the open guy the ball. Working together can be one of our really strong suits.”
Goetz said the Lightning moved the ball better in the first half against Maple Grove than they did in the second, but the numbers had to be encouraging: Scales had 20 points and seven assists, Hassan 16 points and six rebounds, Ambrose 14 points and five rebounds, and guard Dylan Omweno 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Omweno played at Apple Valley last season before joining Eastview this year. Junior forward Chet Kloss and senior guard Sammy Bolger saw limited varsity minutes last season but are in line for bigger roles this season. Junior forward Mario Adams and junior guard Ruhan Jordan also are likely to contribute.
The Lightning have seven players 6-foot-5 or taller. That, along with their athletic ability, gives them the potential to cause headaches when they’re defending. Eastview’s first three games were up-tempo – the Lightning averaged 85 points in their first three games – but there will come a time when they have to bear down on defense.
“The guys talk well. We’ll switch a lot of screens, which works really well for us,” Goetz said. “We have big Jamal in the middle (Ambrose is 6-10), who can protect the rim and rebound. We have a lot of good ingredients to defend people.”
Developing chemistry with a group that hadn’t played together a lot previously took some work, but Scales said the Lightning were willing to put in the time in the high school off-season.
“We had workouts two or three times a week, so we’ve been together a lot,” Scales said. “That’s both good and bad – guys are getting under each other’s skin, being competitive. But we had a good run of time together and I think that’s showing right now.”
Of course, it’s more important for it to show in March, when the playoffs start. Scales said the Lightning will have no trouble maintaining their intensity until then, considering opportunities to play in the state tournament were snatched away the last two years.
Eastview qualified for the state Class 4A tournament in 2019. In 2020 the Lightning were seeded first in their section and reached the championship game before the remainder of the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Eastview again was seeded first in Section 3 in the 2021 playoffs but an upset loss to Park of Cottage Grove in the semifinals ended the season.
Asked last weekend if it’s too early to start thinking about getting to the state tournament, Scales said “I don’t think it’s ever too early to think about that. I know a lot of our guys have that fire in their hearts. We were all just devastated last year. The ones who were here two years ago were devastated then, too.
“It’s this thing in the back of our heads. We want to get there and we’re going to do everything we can to get there.”
