Eastview faces Stillwater in Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals
Eastview’s girls hockey players exemplified the attitude athletes must have during COVID-19 – keep grinding, keep doing what you’re told, and trust that something good will come from it in the end.
“We’re so grateful to have a season at all,” senior forward Josie Ellingson said. “We worked hard for everything we got and didn’t take anything for granted. Winning the section is the cherry on top of everything.”
The Lightning’s reward is a trip to the state Class AA tournament, which they earned after defeating Apple Valley 5-1 in the Section 3AA championship game March 20. Eastview returns to state for the first time since qualifying three years in a row from 2015 to 2017. The fifth-seeded Lightning (15-4-2) play No. 4 seed Stillwater (19-2-1) in the final Class AA quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center.
Eastview started fast (6-0-1 in its first seven games) and closed fast (8-1-1 in its last 10). Neither should be a surprise, given the Lightning’s experience.
The Lightning implemented all the COVID-19 protocols recommended to every other high school team. Their varsity and junior varsity teams practiced separately, in different buildings. They chose not to move up any JV players to the varsity as a safeguard against virus spread.
Otherwise, they tried to keep it business as usual. When practices were allowed to start Jan. 4, with games permitted 10 days later, that favored teams with a lot of returning players.
“We only graduated three players last year,” Eastview coach Herb Harvey said. “We didn’t change anything we’ve done in the past as far as systems, so these kids have had a leg up on teams that had to replace five, six, seven kids. All of our seniors have been around at least three years on varsity. That really helps you out. They stuck together all year long.”
Eastview forward and senior captain Mikalya Kelley agreed that the Lightning’s experience set them up for a fast start.
“It for sure helped. We got cut short in the semis last year (losing to Burnsville in overtime) and every single person on this team wanted to come back here. We worked so hard in the off-season and were ready to go. We started off really strong.”
The experience factor helped at the end, too. Eastview goes into the state tournament on a five-game winning streak after outscoring three Section 3AA opponents 15-2.
Harvey said this year’s team shares some attributes with the group that qualified for state three years in a row. The main difference is the earlier group had a game-breaking player – Natalie Snodgrass, who is a senior at the University of Connecticut and played on two gold medal-winning U.S. teams in the world Under-18 championships.
“We don’t have anybody like that now, but we have kids who can make some plays,” Harvey said. “Skill-wise, it’s pretty much the same except we don’t have that super high-end player that everybody has to watch out for. It’s almost better that way because when we’re playing teams, they have to watch out for more than one kid.”
Apple Valley had a player the Lightning knew they had to watch – eighth-grader Makayla Moran, who came into the section final with 28 goals. The Lightning were able to keep her from scoring although she did have an assist on the Eagles’ goal by Faith Dougan.
“We tried to make sure Makayla didn’t have a lot of room,” Harvey said. “When we played Rosemount (in the section semifinals), it was the same thing with (Whitney) Tuttle. We wanted to try to take away the other team’s best player.”
Ellingson scored two of Eastview’s first three goals in the section final and assisted on the Lightning’s fourth goal by defender Chloe Benadum, which appeared to deflect high into the air and floated over Eagles goalie Macy Mueller. Avery Chesek scored Eastview’s final goal into an empty net and had two assists.
Mueller was the main reason the Eagles (9-11-1) were in the section final after making 46 saves in their 3-1 semifinal upset of No. 1 seed Burnsville. Harvey, who teaches at Apple Valley High School and coaches girls tennis there, is familiar with what Mueller and the rest of the Eagles can do.
“If Macy can see the puck she’s going to stop it,” Harvey said. “We had to get her moving and we had to get traffic in front of the goal.”
Eastview outshot Apple Valley 47-28, including 16-1 in the second period.
“We emphasized getting in front of the net, screening her and getting to any rebound we could,” Ellingson said.
Returning to the state tournament is a relief for Kelley, who is second on the Lightning in scoring with 35 points, one behind Chesek. Kelley played at state in 2017 as an eighth-grader and wanted one more chance before moving on to Division I hockey at Franklin Pierce University next season.
“I was starting to worry,” Kelley said, “but I always had faith that by my senior year we’d be very good. I thought we were going to go this season and we pulled through.”
