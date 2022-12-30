Lightning’s McGrath will continue family legacy at U of M

Eastview senior Caleb McGrath (front row, second from right) last week celebrated signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Minnesota. Recruiting services ranked McGrath as one of the top 10 punters in the nation in the class of 2023.

 Caleb McGrath Twitter account

Eastview punter gets a chance to boom it at Under Armour game next week

Caleb McGrath’s first varsity punt recorded on video isn’t what he would consider a highlight.

Tags

Load comments