Lightning’s McGrath will continue family legacy at U of M

Eastview punter gets a chance to boom it at Under Armour game next week
Caleb McGrath’s first varsity punt recorded on video isn’t what he would consider a highlight.
Sent in during a game against Lakeville South in the second week of the 2020 season, McGrath’s debut effort was a shank that wobbled out of bounds 8 yards past the line of scrimmage.
“The next one wasn’t very good either. I was really nervous,” McGrath, now an Eastview senior, said last week. “Then I hit a couple of good ones and settled down.”
It’s been onward and upward for McGrath since that shaky start. He posted the video of that initial punt in 2020 to his Twitter account, along with a 61-yarder from his final appearance for Eastview, a playoff game at Eden Prairie in November.
He will play for Team Phantom in the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Orlando, Florida. The game features more than 100 of the top high school seniors and will be broadcast by ESPN with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. McGrath is the only Minnesota player who will appear in the game.
Several players in the Under Armour game who remain uncommitted are expected to announce their college choices during the game. McGrath, meanwhile, signed with Minnesota last week after verbally committing in the spring. His family accompanied him to Florida this week as workouts for the all-star game started. With his college decision already made, McGrath sees the Under Armour game as a chance to enjoy himself and show a national audience what he can do.
“I think it’s going to be an incredible experience,” he said before leaving for the all-star game camp. “Not many players get an opportunity to do something like this. I’m looking at it as a reward for all the work I’ve put in.”
In his senior year he averaged 40.4 yards per punt and was named Metro Maroon Subdistrict Special Teams Player of the Year. During the summer he went to a camp in Tennessee for punting, kickoff and long-snapping specialists and was one of the top punters there, winning a competition at the end of the camp to earn a spot in the Under Armour game.
“There were something like 900 kids there,” he said. After three rounds of 10 punts each, “they invited the top seven to the final round, and I was one of the two to qualify for the all-star game.”
All of that gives McGrath an opportunity to compete for the punting job at Minnesota, not a guarantee he will get it. He is joining the program as a recruited walk-on. The Gophers have two punters on their roster this season, both juniors.
“I’ll go in next season to compete for the job, but if I don’t get it I’m 100 percent confident I can be the punter the following year,” he said.
Various scouting services ranked McGrath among the top 10 punters nationally in the class of 2023 and gave him a five-star rating for the position. ESPN ranked him as the No. 11 prospect in Minnesota, encompassing all positions.
Other schools, including Baylor and Oklahoma, expressed interest in McGrath. But there was little doubt he was going to Minnesota if the Gophers wanted him. He will continue his family’s heritage in Gopher athletics. His father Daniel pitched for the baseball team in the late 1990s. His mother Susan (Shudlick) played volleyball and is part of the Shudlick athletic dynasty at Apple Valley High School and the University of Minnesota that also includes Caleb’s aunts, Carol Ann, Nancy and Linda. Carol Ann and Nancy played basketball at Minnesota; Linda, like Susan, was a volleyball player.
Genetics certainly played a part in helping Caleb become a Division I athlete. So too did environment. Shortly after he was born the family moved to Australia, Daniel’s home country. It was there that Caleb was introduced to Australian Rules Football.
“I played until we came back here when I was in fourth grade,” he said. “In that sport you pass the ball by kicking it, and it really helps if you can do it with either foot.”
That’s how McGrath developed his unique skill set for American football. He can punt using the conventional or rugby styles, and with either foot. Although he punts predominantly right-footed in games, McGrath said there were two or three times in his high school career where the play broke down and he needed to use his left foot to get the punt off.
He came up to the Eastview varsity as a strong punter, but not necessarily a punting specialist. “I played wide receiver through my junior year,” he said. “But when I was doing that I’d get only a few punting reps in practice. I thought it would be better for the team and myself if I concentrated on punting, and at that time I was also getting opportunities to go to punting camps.”
Aaron Perez, a former UCLA punter now working for Chris Sailer Kicking, was among those who helped McGrath hone his technique. McGrath’s performance at the camps put him on Minnesota’s radar and he developed a rapport with Rob Wenger, the Gophers’ special teams coordinator.
The camps don’t just prioritize distance, McGrath said. The punters who can produce kicks that aren’t returnable get the Division I opportunities.
“They’re looking for at least 4.5- to 4.6-second hang time and 40-plus yards (past the line of scrimmage),” he said. “Those are the guys who get the five-star ratings.”
