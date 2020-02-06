Eastview returns to the state girls Nordic skiing meet for the seventh consecutive year after winning the Section 1 team championship Tuesday in Bloomington.
The Lightning finished nine points ahead of Rosemount at the section meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Rosemount also earned a trip to the state meet and will appear there as a team for the first time.
Prior Lake won the section boys team championship. Eagan finished second, five points ahead of Winona/Winona Cotter, and the Wildcats also will compete at state Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Lakeville South senior Brianne Brewster won a close four-way race for the girls pursuit championship. Brewster took a six-second lead after the 5-kilometer classic race and followed with the fourth-fastest freestyle time. Brewster won in 28 minutes, 48 seconds. Gabby Kraemer of Eastview, Anni Skillicorn of Winona/Winona Cotter and Regan Hansen of Rosemount all finished within 10 seconds of Brewster.
Magnus O’Connor of Prior Lake was section boys pursuit champion and was one of three Lakers to finish in the top four.
Eastview won the section girls team championship for the second year in a row and will look to improve on last year’s ninth-place finish at state. Kraemer finished the girls pursuit race in 28:49.5, good for second place and just 1.5 seconds behind Brewster.
The Lightning’s Josie Roberts was ninth in 30:13.6. Claire Nack was 13th in 30:39.1 and eighth-grader Emily Percival finished 17th in 31:28.7. Those four skiers counted toward Eastview’s team total of 363 points. Mara Ristow was 31st, Darby O’Neil 35th and Sonja Olson 37th for the Lightning.
Rosemount’s Hansen, a senior, placed fourth individually in 28:56.9. Lydia Jacobson, a sophomore, placed 11th in 30:27.2.
All seven Rosemount skiers placed in the top 22. Makayla Bishop (16th, 31.27.9) and Maddie Michaels (19th, 31:31.2) counted toward the Irish’s team score, with Avery Bolton, Ella Lovin and Kayley Riley finishing 20th through 22nd.
Lakeville North and South skiers competed as a combined team at the section meet and finished fourth. Brewster and sophomore Grete Engels advanced to state individually. Engels placed eighth in the pursuit race in 30:03.6.
The top six individuals not on one of the qualifying teams advance to the state meet.
Burnsville was eighth in the girls standings, with Molly Willmert and Kaitlyn Qualley finishing 28th and 29th. Olivia Matsoff and Kyra Kusnierek were 12th and 14th individually for the combined Eagan/ISD 196 team, which placed ninth.
Top-10 pursuit finishes by Sam Abbott (fifth, 25:41.3) and Brian Dilla (ninth, 26:09.5) propelled Eagan to second place in the Section 1 boys meet and a state berth. Sam Marshall was 12th in 26:40.1 and Michael Marshall was 14th in 26:44.4.
Eagan’s depth was on display at the section meet as Cullen Grannes (16th), Arlen Hegenbarth (19th) and Eric Josephson (20th) also placed in the top 20 individually.
Individual qualifiers for state included George Grunklee of ISD 196 (10th, 26:21.8) and Hayden Zoll of Lakeville (11th, 26:29.5).
Lakeville was fourth, ISD 196 sixth and Burnsville eighth in the Section 1 boys team standings. Darren Wong was Burnsville’s top individual skier, finishing 28th.
