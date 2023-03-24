Lakeville North guard Hudson Vaith scores on a reverse layup in the first half of the Panthers' game against Wazyata in the Class 4A boys basketball semifinals Thursday night at the Target Center. The Panthers trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half before rallying to take the lead, but lost 79-77 as Wayzata scored the winning basket with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Four Class 4A heavyweights put on an intense, physical display of basketball in the state semifinals Thursday night, with Park Center and Wayzata making big plays at the end to advance to the championship game Saturday night.
Eastview and Wayzata had chances to create the first-ever state boys basketball final between South Suburban Conference teams. Instead, the Lightning and Panthers will play for third place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Concordia University in St. Paul. Park Center and Wayzata will meet in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Target Center.
Eastview-Park Center
Defending state champion Park Center, trailing Eastview by five points with four minutes remaining, responded with a 9-0 run and went on to win 61-56 in the first Class 4A semifinal Thursday. Pirates guard Casmir Chavis scored eight of his 21 points in the final four minutes, including a basket on a drive down the lane with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining that put Park Center ahead to stay at 55-53.
Park Center's aggressive defense was a key to its victory. The Pirates forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 25 points.
Eastview struggled in the first half, shooting 33 percent and committing 12 turnovers, but the Lightning (23-8) shot 59 percent in the second half, surging from a seven-point deficit to a five-point lead.
"We came out on the wrong end of the stick, but we played well enough to win the game," Eastview coach Paul Goetz said.
Junior forward Jon Mekonnen had 19 points and six rebounds for Eastview. Senior forwards Chet Kloss and Mario Adams scored 10 point each.
Lakeville North-Wayzata
Wayzata senior guard Hayden Tibbits scored on a jump shot from the lane with 1.1 seconds remaining as the Trojans defeated Lakeville North 79-77 to return to the state championship game.
Tibbits' shot concluded a game of wild momentum swings. Lakeville North (27-4) played what coach John Oxton said was an uncharacteristically tentative first half.
The Panthers trailed 44-31 at halftime and were behind by as many as 20 in the second half before finding another gear. They outscored Wayzata 38-14 over a span of nearly 11 minutes, turning a 57-37 deficit into a 75-71 lead with 4:09 remaining. But they were held to two points on Hudson Vaith free throws the rest of the way.
The game was tied 77-77 when North's Sam Nolan grabbed a defensive rebound with 1:34 to play. Lakeville North, apparently planning to hold the ball to take the last shot, instead threw it away with 1:07 left.
That gave Wayzata a chance to take the final shot. Tibbits dribbled into the lane, drifted left, pulled up and hit the go-ahead basket.
Lakeville North couldn't get a final shot. A long inbounds pass intended for Nolan Winter was deflected away by two Wayzata defenders.
Winter and Vaith each scored 24 points for the Panthers, and each made three three-pointers. Junior forward Andrew Quam, who averages 6.8 points, scored 18 on Thursday.
Saturday's Class 4A third-place game will be the third time Lakeville North and Eastview have played this season. Eastview defeated North 79-77 in overtime Jan. 10, and the Panthers won the rematch 73-68 on Feb. 14.
