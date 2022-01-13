Lightning on the rise in SSC boys hockey

After finishing near bottom of league last season, Eastview now challenging leaders
After drifting to the bottom half of the South Suburban Conference boys hockey standings last season, Eastview is one of the league’s revival stories this year.
After defeating White Bear Lake 4-1 on Tuesday the Lightning were 9-3 overall, ranked 17th in Class AA, and still held out hope of contending for first place in a league that also includes 2021 state Class AA runner-up Lakeville South.
Perhaps the most encouraging aspect for second-year head coach Aaron Fulton is the Lightning have been able to take their act on the road, winning against highly-regarded opponents such as St. Thomas Academy, Prior Lake and Minnetonka.
“We always thought this group had ability, but last year they were a little inexperienced,” Fulton said. “Now we have that experience. And we’re pretty deep. Looking at our top nine or 10 players, I think they can compete against anybody in the state.”
With the pandemic disrupting all teams’ routines, it make it difficult for Fulton and his assistants to establish their systems and expectations last year. During the summer, however, the Lightning were able to have a summer program that was close to normal. That included regular workouts with a local CrossFit trainer; Fulton said 30-35 Eastview players regularly took part in those.
Improved conditioning has been an asset for Eastview. So have improved special teams.
“Our power play and penalty kill have really stood out,” Fulton said. “Most of the games we’ve played, we’ve had at least one power-play goal. We had three against Prior Lake” in a 4-1 victory Dec. 14.
Eastview also had three power-play goals in a 5-3 victory at Minnetonka on Jan. 6. Man-advantage goals by Jordan Brothers, Jordan Larkee and Zach Wooten turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Lightning scored four goals in four minutes in the third period as they went on to win.
Junior forward John Kisch, who leads the Lightning in scoring with 20 points, has been one of the power-play catalysts. He has a goal and eight assists when Eastview is up a man.
Kisch often is found along the boards in Eastview’s 1-3-1 power play formation and “has kind of taken over there,” Fulton said. “He’s a high-IQ player and is not afraid to shoot.”
Junior defenseman Logan Opgrand (12 points) and forwards Wooten and Larkee (11 each) also are among the scoring leaders on an Eastview team that has had offensive balance.
One of Eastview’s MVPs of the first half of the season has been junior goalie Jay Svaren, who played just one varsity game last season. He’s played all but one game this year and has been steady with a 2.21 goals-against average.
“We knew he was a talented goalie and he’s played very well in big games this year,” Fulton said. “He’s picked us up a lot of times.”
On Jan. 8 the Lightning played at Rosemount in a South Suburban Conference game. Like Eastview-Rosemount games in many sports, it was intense. Sometimes the intensity got out of hand as three major penalties were called. Two players from each team received double minors for roughing after a scrum with 12 seconds remaining.
Rosemount scored two power-play goals in the third period to win 2-0 and drop Eastview to 5-2 in SSC games.
“We had 40 minutes in penalties,” Fulton said. “In the first and second periods we killed two five-minute penalties and a 5-on-3. When you’re not playing 5-on-5 for pretty much half the game, you’re going to run out of gas.
“I told our guys we’ll have to play a little smarter when we see them again. We have a lot of respect for Rosemount; they’re the kind of opponent we’ll see in the playoffs.”
The Lightning play Lakeville North at 8 p.m. Thursday and Apple Valley at 6 p.m. Saturday, both at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.