Eastview falls to Park Center, will play for third place
Defensively, Eastview did what it needed to win its game Thursday night, coach Paul Goetz said.
Park Center did, too – and that was the problem for the Lightning. The Pirates, frequently jumping into passing lanes and contesting almost every Eastview shot, won 54-39 in the Class 4A boys basketball semifinals at Williams Arena.
No. 1-seeded Park Center (30-1) plays defending champion Wayzata in the title game at 8 p.m. Saturday, also at Williams Arena. Eastview (23-7) closes its season in the third-place game against Cretin-Derham Hall at 4 p.m. Saturday at Concordia University in St. Paul.
Whatever happens Saturday, it will be Eastview’s second-best finish in five trips to the state tournament. The Lightning were state runners-up in 2005.
Park Center likes to play at a fast pace, but Eastview held the Pirates to a season-low point total. The game statistics, however, told an ugly story for the Lightning offense. They made just 29.5 percent of their shots and had 18 turnovers. Three-point shooting helped the Lightning separate themselves from Eden Prairie in their state quarterfinal game two days earlier; against Park Center, Eastview was 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. The Pirates’ defense was so disruptive that the Lightning were credited with just two assists the entire game.
“They try to get up in your grill,” Eastview forward Chet Kloss said. “They do a good job of pressuring the ballhandler. But I didn’t think we did a bad job.”
Park Center scored 11 of the final 13 points of the first half and took a 22-13 lead into the locker room. Considering the difficulty both teams were having on offense, a nine-point lead looked monumental, Park Center coach James Ware said.
Still, Eastview had chances to stay in the game. “We counted six shots right at the rim that rolled off,” Goetz said. “Some of those shots usually roll in for us. If they did it would have been a different game.”
Senior forward Jamal Ambrose led Eastview with 13 points. Kayser Hassan, also a senior, had nine points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Senior guard Braeden Carrington, a University of Minnesota recruit, led Park Center with 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.