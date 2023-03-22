Victory over Minnetonka sends Eastview boys to Class 4A semifinals
Dylan Omweno might not be on the floor at tipoff, but there’s a good chance he will be out there when it matters.
For Eastview, it mattered on Tuesday afternoon in a wild back-and-forth battle with Minnetonka in the state Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinals. The senior guard entered the game with 14 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first half and quickly made his presence known. Omweno finished with a game-high 25 points as the Lightning scratched out a 72-68 victory to advance to the semifinals against defending state champion Park Center at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Target Center.
Omweno, the Lightning’s sixth man, was involved in the final 12 Eastview points of the first half, scoring 10 himself and assisting on a basket by Myles Adams. Omweno also made two free throws with three seconds remaining, boosting Eastview’s lead to four points and finally giving Lightning fans a chance to exhale.
Eastview needed its depth, including Omweno, to come up big because of leading scorer Jonathan Mekonnen’s foul trouble. Mekonnen sat out the last 12:39 of the first half after taking his second foul. He was limited to 10 points in about 19 minutes.
“If Jon’s in foul trouble, we’re so deep we have people who can step in for him,” said senior forward Mario Adams, who scored 12 points and was a key factor in an 12-1 Eastview second-half run that erased a three-point Minnetonka lead. “We’re one of the deepest teams in the state. We have five guys averaging nine (points) or above. We can go nine deep if we have to. That’s what I like about this team.”
Omweno, meanwhile, can lift the team with his energy and emotion. He returned to the sixth-man role for Eastview in midseason.
“I did it last year, too,” he said. Coming off the bench, “I feel like I can bring a lot of energy, find our players. Today I didn’t have too many assists, but I usually come in the game and find my players.
He hit eight of 13 shots against Minnetonka, including a trio of three-pointers. “I felt like after my second shot, nothing was stopping me,” Omweno said.
Eastview coach Paul Goetz said Omweno’s value as a sixth man lies in “his emotion and his ability to change the tempo
“He’s explosive. He’s got that quickness you can’t teach. He gets on a little roll, and you can kind of see it coming with his emotion, and guys feed off that really well.”
The Lightning (23-7) scored the first nine points, forcing Minnetonka to play catch-up for most of the game. When the Skippers (23-7) finally did get a 41-38 lead early in the second half, Eastview senior forward Chet Kloss had a response, blocking four shots in a little more than two minutes as the Lightning scored 12 of the next 13 points. Mario Adams had six of his 12 points during the surge.
Minnetonka, which trailed by 11 points with 8:33 remaining, battled back to tie the game 67-67 with 2:02 remaining.
Eastview tried to hold the ball for a final shot – a choice that almost backfired when Minnetonka guard Andrew Stefonowicz stole the ball and was fouled with 39 seconds remaining. But he missed the first shot of a 1-and-1 and Eastview’s Myles Adams rebounded. He eventually was fouled, and made one of two free throws to put the Lightning up by a point with 33 seconds left.
Mekonnen made a potentially game-saving block, leading to an Eastview fast break and Myles Adams dunk with 11 seconds remaining. The Lightning, who at times have had difficulty holding second-half leads, had survived.
“It was frantic the last five minutes, and (Minnetonka) caused us to be frantic,” Goetz said.
Myles Adams and guard Elias Batala had nine and eight points for Eastview. Kloss was a factor defensively (eight blocks) and on the boards (11 rebounds). He also scored six points.
At some point, the Lightning’s Target Center experience probably helped too. Most of their top players were in last year’s Class 4A tournament, where Eastview finished fourth.
“Minnetonka, they weren’t here the year before. All of us have that experience,” Mario Adams said. “I think that’s why we came out strong.”
A strong start would be a big help Thursday against No. 1-ranked Park Center (27-2), which defeated Andover 92-72 in its quarterfinal game. The teams also met in the state semifinals last year, with Park Center winning 54-39.
Thursday’s second Class 4A semifinal is South Suburban Conference champion Lakeville North against Wayzata at 8 p.m. The winner will face Eastview or Park Center in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday, also at the Target Center.
