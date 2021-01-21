Lightning have a knack for comebacks

Girls hockey team rallies for win and tie in first two games
The line about the two-goal lead being the most dangerous in hockey might top the list of sports cliches people would like to see go away.
And yet there are times when the cliche seems rooted in truth. Two games into the South Suburban Conference season, a two-goal lead has been dangerous for teams playing the Eastview girls. The Lightning overcame two-goal deficits three times in their 6-4 victory over Lakeville South on Saturday. Tuesday night, Eastview rallied with two third-period goals in a game against Burnsville that ended in a 2-2 tie.
Lightning coach Herb Harvey doesn’t want his team to make a habit of having to scramble from behind, but it has told him something about the players’ toughness.
In Saturday’s game against Lakeville South, “our kids knew they were playing a team with a lot of talent, and they kept playing hard even when they fell behind,” Harvey said. “We were behind 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2. It helped that we had two power-play goals and a shorthanded goal. I thought we played good defense, even though it might not look that way by the score. And our goalie, Angie Lombardi, played great. She got in four or five games last year, but that was her first time as our starter.”
The Eastview-South game featured several future Division I college players. Lightning junior Avery Chesek and senior Mikayla Kelley have committed to Yale and Franklin Pierce. South junior Taylor Otremba, a 30-goal scorer last season, has committed to Minnesota State Mankato. The Cougars have added junior forward Claire Enright, a Minnesota commit who previously played at Farmington.
Offense figured to rule the day in Saturday’s Eastview-South game at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and it did. The teams combined for 65 shots on goal. Otremba scored twice in the first 8 minutes, 34 seconds to give South its first two-goal lead. Otremba completed a hat trick at 12:36 of the third, giving the Cougars a 4-2 lead at the time.
Eastview scored the final four goals. Defender Nora Stepan had two of them, one on the power play and the eventual game-winner shorthanded. Josie Ellingson scored her second of the game into an empty net with 29 seconds to play. Chesek and Dani Farrington also scored for Eastview.
Eastview and Burnsville played role reversal on Tuesday at Burnsville Ice Center. In last year’s Section 3AA semifinals, Burnsville trailed Eastview 2-0 but rallied to win in overtime on its way to the state tournament. Tuesday, it was Eastview that erased the two-goal deficit with Chesek and Kelley scoring in the third period. Kelley also assisted on Chesek’s goal.
The Lightning tied for third place in the South Suburban Conference last season and expect to be contenders for the championship this year with a large number of returning players. Lakeville South, Burnsville, Farmington and defending champion Apple Valley also are in the picture – as is Rosemount, which leads the SSC after being the only team to win its first two games.
“We lost a forward, a ‘D’ and a goalie,” Harvey said. “Having only 10 days to get ready for our first game might have been an advantage for us with this group because most of the players have already gone though our system and know how we do things.”
Eastview returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at home against Shakopee. Lakeville South, which beat Shakopee 2-0 on Tuesday, is home against Lakeville North at 3 p.m. Saturday.
