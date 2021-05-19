Eastview boys ranked 5th in the state
During a 23-month hiatus from high school golf imposed by COVID-19, Mark Wanous knew his Eastview boys still were playing in plenty of tournaments. But a tournament in which you’re playing for yourself is a different animal than one where others are depending on you to play well.
The question was, how would the players adjust to playing as a team when the team format had been dormant for almost two years?
It’s deep enough into the 2021 season that Wanous has seen what he needed.
“Really, the sky’s the limit for this team,” he said Tuesday. “They played a lot of tournament golf on the Players Tour and the Minnesota Junior PGA, which is the most competitive junior golf in the state. But you never know how that’s all going to come together on a team.
“Out of our top five guys, at least four have been our medalist at one time or another this year. We have a lot of depth, and these guys play for each other. They believe we can perform at the highest level in the state.”
They’re not alone in believing that. Eastview is fifth in this week’s Minnesota Golf Association state high school rankings, which don’t differentiate by enrollment class although most of the top 10 teams are in Class 3A. Lightning senior Teddy Kaste (18th) and sophomore Tyler Wanous (34th) are ranked among the top 50 players in the state.
Eastview is 7-1 in South Suburban Conference play, where the schedule has been re-formatted to emphasize dual meets in order to promote social distancing. The Lightning play Rosemount on Thursday at Valleywood Golf Course needing a victory to clinch at least a share of the conference championship. Eastview won the last SSC boys golf championship in 2019.
Lakeville North also is 7-1 in the conference with one dual meet remaining. A conference tournament is scheduled May 27 at Meadows at Mystic Lake, with the conference recognizing a dual-meet season champion and a tournament champion.
Kaste was an all-conference player in 2018 and senior Sam Reller was all-conference in 2019. Also returning to the lineup from 2019 is junior Gabe Tritschler, who was honorable mention all-conference.
Sophomore Joey Rohlwing hasn’t yet cracked the MGA’s state top 100 but it might not be long before he does. He has shot 70 – his career best – twice this month on difficult courses, Brackett’s Crossing in Lakeville and Oak Ridge in Hopkins. He also shot even-par 71 at Valleywood on Monday in the Lightning’s dual-meet victory over Burnsville.
There’s plenty of competition for the No. 6 spot on varsity, largely because the Lightning’s junior varsity is undefeated.
Eastview defeated Lakeville North in head-to-head play May 3, shooting a season-low team score of 290. The team’s only loss was to Farmington, which has its own crop of promising young players including sophomore Kyler Schwamb, the youngest player to make the cut at the Minnesota State Open and MGA Amateur last summer.
A commonly stated opinion of young players is they try to hit the ball as far as they possibly can without regard to where it stops. Wanous said that doesn’t apply to his group. The Lightning’s home course, Valleywood, has several holes that force them to keep the driver in the bag.
“Don’t get me wrong, they’re all long hitters,” Wanous said. “But they talk about course management all the time. They talk about what clubs to hit off certain tees, how to attack a hole. I think strategy is one of these kids’ strengths.”
Eastview is the highest-ranked team in Class 3, Section 3 boys goal, but the Lightning expect plenty of competition for the section championship next month at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. The winning team advances to the state tournament June 15-16, also at Bunker Hills. Four teams (Eastview, St. Thomas Academy, East Ridge and Eagan) from Section 3 are ranked in the state’s top 50.
“I wouldn’t say it’s as deep as some other sections, but it’s pretty strong at the top,” Wanous said. “St. Thomas has won four or five in a row. Rosemount and Eagan from our conference are good teams, and I know East Ridge is strong. But our kids think they can do well in the section.”
