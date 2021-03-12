Eastview continued its run of success at the state high school dance team competition Friday, winning the Class 3A Jazz division for the second consecutive year.
Performing to “Bed of Roses,” the Lightning Dance Team earned a perfect rank score in the competition at Edina High School. Maple Grove and Edina placed second and third. Lakeville North was fifth among the 12 teams that advanced to state in Jazz, and Lakeville South also competed.
Members of the state championship Eastview Jazz team include Elizabeth Dobis, Maliyah Fongvongsa-Given, Mia Foster, Emma Gannon, Elizabeth Hallum, Grace Heinen, Chloe Kruger, Maggie Larson, Ariana Navarro, Danielle Nelson, Anna Nguyen, Katie Percival, Sabrina Pilney, Alexis Stolpa, Mailana Tong and Abby Williams. Coaches are Jenny Raiche, Shelby Feddema, Grace Gilbertson, Toni Balliet and Jessica Padge.
The championship is the sixth overall in Jazz for Eastview and the fifth since 2014. Overall, including Jazz and High Kick, the school’s dance program has 18 state championships. It will look to add one Saturday in the High Kick competition, also at Edina High. The Lightning are defending champions in the Class 3A High Kick competition, which starts at 9 a.m.
COVID-19 precautions caused the event to move from its traditional home at Target Center. A small number of spectators were permitted, limited mainly to family members of participants.
The meet format also changed. The semifinal round of dances was eliminated, with teams getting only one chance to compete before the judges. Teams competed four at a time, with each group of four required to leave the building before the next group started.
That means Eastview’s dancers left Edina High on Friday morning not knowing where they stood in the competition. They returned to Eastview High and waited in a gymnasium for the results, delivered via livestream.
