Basketball team concludes 23-9 season with fourth-place finish
Eastview didn’t come out the winner in a full-scale battle with Park Center for a place in the Class 4A boys basketball championship game, but the Lightning came away proud of their effort.
“The kids battled hard. We deserved to win the game, and that’s the way the guys feel in the locker room,” coach Paul Goetz said after Eastview’s 61-56 loss in the Class 4A semifinals March 23 at the Target Center. “I’m super proud of them. They gave everything they had, they took care of the ball, they played basketball. And we came out on the wrong end of the stick.”
The game was intense and physical, particularly in the second half. The Lightning trailed by as many as seven points in the second half before rallying for a 53-48 lead with about four minutes remaining. But Eastview made only one of its final six shots as defending state champion Park Center stormed back to win.
That set up an all-South Suburban Conference third-place game between Eastview and Lakeville North on March 25 at Concordia University in St. Paul. Lakeville North led throughout and won 83-70. North, which won the SSC championship, split two games with Eastview during the regular season.
Wayzata defeated Park Center 75-71 in the championship game March 25 at the Target Center, winning its second state title in three years.
Eastview junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen had 19 points and six rebounds in the semifinal game. He got 10 of the points and six of the rebounds in the second half, when he was a force. He scored six of the Lightning’s eight points during a run that took them from a 48-45 deficit to a 53-48 lead.
A critical moment in Park Center’s comeback in the semifinal game was C.J. O’Hara’s steal with about three minutes remaining. The Eastview bench appeared to lobby for a foul, but none was called and O’Hara had a clear path to the basket for a dunk that brought the Pirates back to even at 53-53.
A second-chance basket by Casmir Chavis with 2:13 remaining put Park Center back in front to stay. Once the Pirates regained the lead, the fact they weren’t in the bonus limited the Lightning’s chances to rally because they couldn’t make Park Center players shoot free throws. Eastview’s seventh foul of the second half – putting Park Center in the bonus – came with six seconds remaining.
“We were beating their press and getting good shots off, and then the physicality of the press kind of hurt us at the end of the game,” Goetz said.
Eastview and Park Center also played in the 2022 Class 4A semifinals, with Park Center winning that game by revving up the pace to a level the Lightning weren’t comfortable playing. This time the Lightning were better equipped to deal with the Pirates’ pressure, although they still wanted it to be not quite as frantic.
Eastview shot only 33 percent in the first half and committed 12 turnovers – but was still in the game, down only 26-23 at the break.
“We talked about cutting down the turnovers, just calming our minds, and continuing to get box-outs,” Goetz said. “The big thing was just slowing down a little bit on the offensive end.”
Forwards Chet Kloss and Mario Adams had 10 points each in the state semifinal game, and guard Elias Batala scored nine points. Myles Adams had seven rebounds, leading the Lightning in that category.
Chavis scored 21 points for Park Center, and Pirates coach James Ware sounded relieved to have the game behind him. “Their size was bothering us, but we were able to get the ball to the spots where we needed to get it,” Ware said.
“This was a championship fight. They play the same way we do.”
Eastview’s season ended 23-9 with the loss to Lakeville North in the third-place game. The Lightning fell behind 40-23 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit. Batala and Dylan Omweno scored 18 points each to lead the Lightning.
It was the final high school game for Lightning seniors Omweno, Batala, Mario Adams, Myles Adams, Kloss, Ruhan Jordan, Aaron Bangh, Henry Eliason and Alec Schroeder. It also was the final game for Goetz and assistant varsity coach Trevor Monroe, who are stepping down from their roles. Goetz coached the Eastview boys for a decade after 16 seasons in the Lightning girls program (14 as head coach). Monroe was an assistant coach for seven years.
“You don’t see nine seniors (on a varsity roster) very often,” said Goetz, who was named Class 4A Coach of the Year. “There’s a lot of love in that room, and that’s fun as a coach to see.”
