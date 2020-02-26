Eastview survives foul trouble at Lakeville South
Eastview went into the week needing one victory to win its first conference boys basketball championship in eight years. The problem was, it would have to come on the road against a top-15 team.
The Lightning took care of that bit of business at their first opportunity, winning at Lakeville South 74-67 on Monday to clinch a tie for the South Suburban Conference title. It will be Eastview’s first since winning back-to-back SSC championships in 2010-11 and 2011-12. Since then Apple Valley and Lakeville North dominated, with Apple Valley winning six in a row before North broke the streak last year.
“It’s a tough championship to win. It’s a great conference, top to bottom,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “You’ve got to grind it out through 18 games. This is a good honor, but it’s really a stepping stone, and our guys know that.”
The next stepping stone would be winning the conference outright, which Eastview (22-3 overall, 15-2 SSC) would do with a victory at 11th-ranked Shakopee in its final regular-season game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Sabers, however, could tie for the championship by beating the Lightning. Prior Lake could make it a three-way tie with a victory over Lakeville North and a Shakopee victory over Eastview.
Lakeville South, ranked 15th in Class 4A, also was in contention before hitting a slump that resulted in four losses in five games. The loss to Eastview dropped the Cougars to 18-7 overall and 10-7 in the conference.
Eastview, No. 2 in the Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A rankings, had to battle some foul trouble. Leading scorer Steven Crowl had to sit out part of the second half after getting his fourth foul, and key reserve Zach Spann got his fifth late in the second half.
Crowl, the Lightning’s 6-foot-11 senior forward, went to the bench with 6 minutes, 34 seconds remaining and the game tied 51-51. The Lightning buckled down, going on a 10-2 run with guard Jackson Purcell scoring his team’s last five points off two turnovers.
“We told our kids after the game, everything’s not a Picasso,” Goetz said. “It’s about grinding games out when things don’t go well. We battled through a lot of foul trouble and different things that happened. It’s the sign of a good team, a team that can come out on top when a lot of things go against them.”
One of Eastview’s three losses was at home against Lakeville South in a game where the Lightning lost a lead in the final minutes. This time, Goetz said, the Lightning moved the ball better with shorter passes, and made free throws. Eastview has won 10 of 11 since losing to South on Jan. 16.
“We kept our composure and made enough plays to win the game,” he said.
Junior guard Ryan Thissen had 16 points for Eastview, which also got 14 from Crowl and 12 each from Purcell and senior guard Caden Scales.
Junior guard Reid Patterson led Lakeville South with 15 points, while Sam Fliehe, Trystan Ressler and Avery Mast had nine each.
Lakeville South plays its final regular-season game at home against Burnsville at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars still have a strong chance of drawing the top seed for the Class 4A, Section 1 playoffs, where Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century, Farmington and Owatonna appear to be the Cougars’ primary competition.
Eastview is a lock for top seed in Class 4A, Section 3, where only two other teams (Lakeville North and Hastings) will have winning records. The Lightning are defending Section 3 champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.