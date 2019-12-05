Lightning boys show flashes of potential

Skaters down STA in season opener
Two games into the boys hockey season, Eastview has seen what it’s capable of accomplishing and how far it still has to go.
The Lightning’s opener was a 3-1 victory over St. Thomas Academy, three-time defending Section 3AA champion and the team that ended Eastview’s season in the playoffs the last two years. In that game the Lightning showed they could maintain their discipline against a team with a lot of offensive skill.
Their second game showed that nothing will come easily, as they managed just 14 shots and lost 5-0 at Chaska the night before Thanksgiving. Eastview returns to the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, against Lakeville South in its South Suburban Conference opener at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Asked following the Nov. 23 St. Thomas Academy game if he thought defensive-zone play would be a Lightning strength, coach Drey Bradley said “I was thinking we’d have to get good at it. On our roster of 20 guys we had seven who scored a varsity goal, and only three that had multiple goals. We didn’t return a lot of scoring, so we knew D-zone was going to be huge. We’re not going to win any 7-6 games, I don’t think.”
Four nights later at Chaska, the Lightning trailed 1-0 late in the second period before the game got away from them. They’ll try to regroup in the conference opener against Lakeville South, a 2019 state Class AA tournament qualifier.
Senior captain Josh Eernisse scored twice against St. Thomas. Senior defenseman Ben Malloy scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period and also assisted on one of Eernisse’s goals. Goalie Bennett Weestrand made 31 saves.
“We knew what we had to do, be strong in the defensive zone, block shots, that kind of thing,” Bradley said. “Some guys at first weren’t into it, but then you saw by the end of the game we were in (shooting) lanes.”
Although the playoffs are still months away, senior captain Ryan Quaintance said the Lightning can gain a lot from an early season victory over a state tournament contender such as STA.
“We lost to them last two years in the playoffs to end our season, so we definitely had some revenge coming,” Quaintance said. “Coach says defensive zone wins games. We bought into that, blocked shots, played solid, and it ended well for us.”
Eernisse and Quaintance are much of the returning scoring for Eastview; they combined for 22 goals last season. Dylan Abboud, Cullen Johnson, Will Leach and Drew Carroll, all seniors, also saw varsity playing time last season.
Malloy and senior captain Caden EspindaBanick are the top returning defensemen, and Samuel Groebner and Jake Kemper also played on the blue line last season. Weestrand played most of the minutes in goal last season, finishing with a 2.58 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.
The Lightning have 12 seniors on the roster, although not all of them had prominent roles on the varsity last season. Some might not develop into big scorers, but if they can become responsible defensive players that can be just as valuable, Bradley said.
Especially in a conference that affords few chances to relax. Eastview was No. 19 in Let’s Play Hockey’s Class AA rankings last week, and was one of four South Suburban Conference teams in the top 20.
Games such as the nail-biter against St. Thomas Academy could be the norm in this year’s SSC, Bradley said.
“Rosemount is going to be a good team. Eagan will be back and fairly strong. Lakeville South is ready to go. There won’t be a night where we can get away with not working,” Bradley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.