St. Michael wins Division I championship; Rosemount reaches quarterfinals
St. Michael was the champion and Mankato National the runner-up in the state American Legion baseball Division I tournament last weekend. It also was a win for Burnsville, which once again demonstrated it knows how to put on a major sports event.
Sixteen teams competed in the 96th annual state Legion tournament, which concluded Sunday with St. Michael’s 11-2 victory over Mankato National in the championship game. Action took place on four fields, including Rich Vanderlaan Field and Bob Bunnell Field at Burnsville’s Alimagnet Park. In addition to assistance from city of Burnsville employees, the event required about 80 volunteers, including the eight members of the Baseball Association 191 board of directors. The weather was favorable, with none of the 32 games needing to be postponed or canceled.
“That was prayer number one we had answered,” BA 191 president Robert Weber said of the weather.
This was Burnsville’s second chance as host of the Division I Legion (ages 16-19) tournament. Burnsville also held the event in 2008 and was on the calendar for 2020 before the pandemic caused the Legion baseball season to be canceled.
The national American Legion tournament, scheduled to begin Aug. 11, has a permanent home in Shelby, N.C. The Minnesota American Legion shares its state tournament with different communities in different regions of the state. Rochester is host of the 2023 tournament, and Weber said Edina is likely to hold the next state tournament held in the metro area.
Weber said the BA 191 board believes Burnsville left a good impression. “We thought it went extremely well,” he said. “We had good feedback from the state Legion board and other people throughout the week. I think it was a good experience for everybody.”
Board members breathed a sigh of relief when the tournament banquet, an event with 500 guests, went off without a hitch July 27 at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club. First, they worried about breaking news taking away their master of ceremonies, WCCO-TV sports director Mike Max. They also were aware that keynote speaker John Kriesel, a combat wounded veteran and former state representative, was traveling from an engagement in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Both made it in time.
While the next state Division I Legion tournament for Burnsville might be a few years off, Weber said BA 191 is interested in holding the state Junior Legion (17 and under) tournament in the near future. The 2022 Junior Legion tourney took place last week in Bloomington.
BA 191 puts on regular season tournaments at Alimagnet Park for its Legion team, the Cobras, and Junior Legion team, the Rattlers. The organization also assists with high school baseball playoff games.
Tournament results
Three teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area qualified for the 16-team Division I Legion tourney. Burnsville was assured of a berth as host team, but won the Sub-State 5 championship. That opened a spot for Sub-State 5 runner-up Rosemount Blue to advance to state. Also qualifying was Farmington, which won the Sub-State 6 championship.
Rosemount was the only one of the three to advance to the quarterfinals, and did so through a perfect storm of events in the final round of pool play.
After losing its first two pool-play games, Rosemount’s only chance to advance was by finishing in a three-way tie for second in the pool and win the tiebreaker, which is runs allowed per inning. The Irish needed Maple Grove to beat Hopkins and score a lot of runs in the process. Then Rosemount needed a victory over the Rochester A’s while allowing relatively few runs.
Things fell into place for Rosemount as pool winner Maple Grove beat Hopkins 16-4, while Rosemount defeated Rochester 9-1. But there was little gas left in the tank for the July 30 quarterfinals, when Rosemount fell to Mankato National 10-0 to end its season 17-13.
Quintin Gonzales was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in against the Rochester A’s. Will Harder, Tyler Roth and Sam Klatt had two hits each. Although the Irish lost to Hopkins 6-2 and Maple Grove 8-7 in its first two games in pool play, Gonzalez went a combined 5-for-7.
Burnsville opened pool play at Joe Schleper Field in Shakopee, splitting its first two games. The Cobras (11-12-1) lost to the Moorhead Blues 8-4 in the opening round despite a home run and double from Jonah Dawson. Connor Quimby homered and was the winning pitcher in relief as the Cobras beat Princeton 11-10 in eight innings in their second game.
A victory over Rosetown in the final round of pool play would have given Burnsville a good chance of reaching the quarterfinals, but the Cobras were held to three hits in an 11-0 loss July 29.
Farmington went into the state tournament with an 18-4 record and No. 4 ranking, but the Tigers were 0-3 in pool play in what could have been the toughest bracket. Two of the top four finishers in the tourney – St. Michael and Willmar – came from Farmington’s bracket.
The Tigers led Sartell 2-1 after five innings before allowing seven runs in the sixth in an 11-3 loss. Farmington took a 1-0 lead over Willmar in the first inning of their second-round game but Willmar chipped away, scoring in each of the final five innings to win 11-2. The Tigers had a tough time in the field with five errors.
Mason Conrad had three hits for Farmington in the Sartell game.
The two losses ended Farmington’s chances of advancing to the quarterfinal round. The Tigers closed their season against eventual champion St. Michael in the final round of pool play, losing 8-7.
St. Michael and Mankato National are playing this week in the Central Plains Regional tournament in Rapid City, S.D. Two teams from Nebraska, two from South Dakota and one each from North Dakota and Iowa also are in the regional, which sends its winner to the American Legion World Series next week.
