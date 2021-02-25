Leaders win Wednesday in South Suburban basketball

Farmington girls, Eastview boys remain undefeated
Farmington saw its lead in South Suburban Conference girls basketball grow Wednesday night. On the boys side of the league, Eastview had no difficulty remaining undefeated.
Farmington’s victory over Lakeville South and Rosemount’s loss to Prior Lake left the Tigers with a two-game lead in the conference girls standings. The Eastview boys, who won at Burnsville on Wednesday, also hold a two-game lead in the SSC.
Highlights from Wednesday’s conference play:
SSC girls
Senior guard Paige Kindseth scored 18 points and led five Farmington players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past Lakeville North 74-36. Farmington (12-0) led 49-15 at halftime. Sophomore guard Haley Bryant had 14 points for Lakeville North (5-7).
Prior Lake held Rosemount to 11 second-half points and rallied for a 43-38 victory. Rosemount (10-2) remains second in the conference but now is two games behind Farmington. Junior forward Tayah Leenderts led Rosemount with 14 points.
Eastview evened its record at 6-6 after defeating Burnsville 51-39. The Lightning trailed by five points at halftime but outscored Burnsville 32-15 in the second half. Senior guards Alexis Plitzkow (18 points) and Cassidy Carson (11) were Eastview’s leading scorers. Shawna Bruha scored 17 points for Burnsville (4-7).
Eagan lost 54-40 at Shakopee and now is 3-9. Lily Fandre scored 16 points and Drew Buslee 14 for the Wildcats.
Lakeville South defeated Apple Valley 67-47 as forward Zoe Ostrowski scored 20 points. Finley Ohnstad and Ally Schultz had 12 points each for the Cougars (3-9). Jenna Nybolm scored 12 points and Myah Maull and Isabella Jensen had 11 each for Apple Valley (0-12).
SSC boys
Senior forward Henry Shannon III scored 18 points as league leader Eastview defeated Burnsville 75-32. The Lightning, 12-0, lead the South Suburban by two games over Shakopee.
Zach Spann added 13 points and Kenji Scales and Aryan Kohli scored 12 each for Eastview. Brendan Affana-Shanks scored six points for Burnsville (0-12).
Lakeville North and Rosemount are tied for third in the conference at 8-4 after both teams won their games Wednesday. Lakeville North held off Farmington 74-67 as senior guard Will Blascziek scored 19 points. Nolan Winter had 14 points, Cooper Laufenburger 13 and Noah Nephew 12. Sam Hoffman scored 20 points to lead Farmington (6-6). Kyle Hrncir had 14 points and Isaac Ask scored 12.
Caleb Siwek scored 20 points in Rosemount’s 66-50 home-court victory over Prior Lake. The Irish held Prior Lake to 15 points in the first half and jumped to a 17-point lead.
Senior guard Reid Patterson scored 23 points in Lakeville South’s 81-47 victory at Apple Valley. Trystan Ressler had 14 points, Avery Mast 11 and Sam Fliehe 10 for the Cougars (7-5). Tristan Lamberson scored nine points for Apple Valley (2-10).
Eagan played back-to-back games against the conference’s top two teams, taking Eastview to the wire in a two-point loss Feb. 19 and falling to Shakopee 73-59 on Wednesday. Guards Oscar Khazon and Emmanuel Schmitter scored 18 points each for the Wildcats (4-8).
Coming up
South Suburban Conference basketball resumes Friday with a full schedule of games.
Girls games include Eagan at Burnsville, Apple Valley at Farmington, Eastview at Lakeville North and Rosemount at Lakeville South, all beginning at 7 p.m.
Boys games, which also start at 7, include Burnsville at Eagan, Farmington at Apple Valley, Lakeville North at Eastview and Lakeville South at Rosemount.
