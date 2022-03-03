28 individual qualifiers come through Section 2 boys tourney
In how many wrestling sections can all 28 state individual qualifiers come from the same conference?
At least one, for sure. Wrestlers from eight South Suburban Conference schools put on a show at Eastview High School last weekend, battling for championships in the Class 3A, Section 2 boys individual tournament.
Champions and runners-up advance to the state individual tournament starting at 9 a.m. Friday at Xcel Energy Center. Medal rounds start at 4 p.m. Saturday with third- and fifth-place matches in all classes, with championship matches to follow.
The qualifiers from Section 2 include two reigning state champions state champions (Jore Volk of Lakeville North and Alan Koehler of Prior Lake), two runners-up from the 2021 state tourney (Zach Hanson of Lakeville North and Cole Han-Lindemyer of Farmington), two sets of brothers (Austin and Tyler Laudenbach, and Jayden and Ian Haueter, all of Apple Valley), and Burnsville’s first state qualifier in a decade (Xavier Ripplinger).
Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Prior Lake competed in the Section 2 tourney. Two SSC teams were not in the section – league champion Shakopee sent nine to state through the Section 6 tournament, while Eagan competed in Section 3, where the Wildcats had one qualifier.
There will be a strong South Suburban Conference presence at the state tournament with Shakopee and Apple Valley sending teams to the Class 3A tournament. Thirty-eight wrestlers from the conference will be in the individual tournament.
The all-SSC Section 2 came into being last spring when the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections in all sports. The old Class 3A, Section 2 for wrestling had nine teams, eight from the South Suburban along with New Prague from the Metro West Conference. Shakopee and New Prague were moved to other sections while Farmington was brought in from Section 1, giving Section 2 eight teams from the same conference.
Even without Shakopee, Section 2 proved to be tough to get through, with wrestlers often battling familiar opponents for one of the top two spots in each weight class.
“It was great competition. Eight teams, all very well coached, so you know kids are going to come in prepared. You just hope for the best,” said Eastview coach Kurt Habeck, who had four runners-up in the section tourney.
Volk, who won the Class 3A championship at 106 pounds two years ago and the 120 title last year, powered through the Section 2 132-pound bracket, defeating Apple Valley’s Jayden Haueter 17-6 in the final.
Koehler, the 2021 Class 3A champion at 106, pinned Kong of Apple Valley in the second period in the championship match at 120.
Hanson (145) and Han-Lindemyer (170) won their section finals by technical fall as both seek to return to the state finals and get gold medals. Hanson is a two-time state runner-up.
Apple Valley’s Austin Laudenbach is looking for his first medal at the high school tournament but has succeeded on other big stages. He won a Greco-Roman national champion in the 16U 113-pound division in the USA Wrestling nationals last summer in Fargo, N.D. Hanson swept 16U freestyle and Greco-Roman championships at 132 pounds in the 2021 nationals.
Eastview’s Ezra Formaneck, the Section 2 runner-up at 170, said he and his three teammates going to state know they have to be ready. And they believe they are ready.
“I think we’re all wrestling kids who are seeded in the first round,” he said at practice earlier this week.
Habeck said anybody who got through the Section 2 tournament should have his eyes on medaling at the state meet.
“What’s on paper, in the rankings and in the seedings, really doesn’t mean anything,” Habeck said. “It’s about how you perform in those six minutes. If your goal is not to be a state place-winner, you need to readjust because that’s what it should be. They’ve competed at a high level all year long, and there’s no reason to think they can’t be state place-winners.”
State qualifiers
Class 3A, Section 2
Apple Valley – Austin Laudenbach (first at 113 pounds), Keiichi Kong (second at 120), Tyler Laudenbach (first at 126), Jayden Haueter (second at 132), Ian Haueter (second at 138), Marcell Booth (second at 160), Conner Elliott (first at 220).
Burnsville – Xavier Ripplinger (first at 138).
Eastview – Nolan Enderlein (second at 106), Ezra Formaneck (second at 170), Ethan Dupont (second at 195), Alex Baccoli (second at 220).
Farmington – Davis Parrow (first at 106), Dylan Olson (first at 152), Cole Han-Lindemyer (first at 170), Gavin O’Neill (second at 182), Andrew Keeler (first at 285).
Lakeville North – Jore Volk (first at 132), Zach Hanson (first at 145), Kley Krause (second at 152), Antonio Menard (first at 195), Conor Popp (second at 285).
Lakeville South – Peyton Hermann (first at 160).
Rosemount – Liam Anderson (second at 126).
Class 3A, Section 3
Eagan – Austin Kalina (second at 160).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.