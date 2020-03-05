The Lakeville South boys hockey team lost in the opening round of the Class AA state tournament 4-0 against Eden Prairie today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Cougars fell behind early and could never find the back of the net, as the Eagles posted a pair of goals in each of the first two periods.
Lakeville South could muster only four shots in the first period, while the Eagles had 13 shots and goals at 3:48 by Kai Stansberry and 14:06 by Luke Mittelstadt.
The Cougars came out much stronger in the second period, earning more scoring changes and shots, but the Eagles’ Ben Steeves found the back of the net on two of the team’s five shots in the period.
The Eagles scored again in the third and 14th minute despite being outshot by the Cougars’ 13 in the second stanza.
As Eden Prairie protected the lead in the final period, the Cougars again had more scoring chances and shots than the Eagles but couldn’t convert.
Zack Oelrich led the team with six shots on goal.
Lakeville South's Cody Ticen had 20 saves in goal, while his counterpart Axel Rosenlund had 29 saves.
Lakeville South will play in the consolation round tomorrow at 3M Arena at Mariucci at the University of Minnesota.
