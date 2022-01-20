South defeats Rosemount, moves closer to SSC girls hockey title
Lakeville South has a boatload of offensive skill, but the Cougars know where their bread is buttered.
A 3-0 victory over Rosemount in South Suburban Conference girls hockey Saturday afternoon was their 17th straight and the 13th in a row where they held the opponent to two goals or fewer.
Lakeville South averages five goals a game, but the defensive prowess is not a coincidence. “We know we can score, but we have to focus on defense first,” senior captain Taylor Otremba said. “Pregame, we talk about, ‘All right, who are their players? Who are the ones we have to track down?’ Then we focus on our D-zone.”
South coach Tim Morris describes his team’s commitment to defense this way: “Take care of our end and at some point we’ll take care of their end and get our points. It’s not something new to them. They know the expectation.”
Saturday’s victory at Hasse Arena strengthens the Cougars’ hold on first place in the South Suburban Conference. Lakeville South, ranked fourth in Class AA, is 17-1 overall and 12-0 in the league with six SSC games remaining. The only team within eight points of South is Burnsville, which is four back.
The loss was the third in a row for sixth-ranked Rosemount (13-4, 8-4) and the second consecutive time the Irish have been shut out. They’ll now turn their attention to getting ready for next month’s Section 3AA playoffs.
South’s message about defense also applies to players such as senior forward Claire Enright, who has scored 35 goals in 18 games, including all three of the Cougars’ goals Saturday. “You have to take defense first,” she said. “It’s one step at a time – defense first, neutral zone, then offense.”
If the Cougars play well in their own zone, Morris said, it should lead to scoring chances in transition and plenty of open ice for fast, skilled players such as Enright. “There are very few players that can keep up with her anywhere on the ice,” Morris said.
Enright might not even have played in Saturday’s game had the Under-18 Women’s World Championship taken place. The University of Wisconsin-bound Enright was named to Team USA for the world championships, but the tournament was canceled – for the second consecutive year – because of COVID-19. Enright was to have missed eight Lakeville South games. Her availability was an unexpected bonus for the Cougars, even thought she had to get over some disappointment.
“I worked so hard to get there and to hear it was canceled was really heartbreaking,” Enright said. “It was good to have my support team with (Lakeville South). They were so happy I was back and made it so comfortable to get over it and get back into playing here.”
By the third period, it seemed clear Saturday would not be Rosemount’s day. With the Irish trailing 1-0 in the second period, senior forward Whitney Tuttle – a 27-goal scorer who will be Otremba’s teammate at Minnesota State Mankato next season – drove to the net, shooting with one hand while fending off a South defender with the other. She thought she had scored and began to celebrate, but the puck ended up under South goalie Claire Bronson short of the goal line.
In the third, Rosemount was on a power play and the puck deflected to a wide-open Tuttle near the edge of the crease. Her one-timer hit the post.
“Frankly, we got a couple of breaks,” Morris said. “They hit the post and missed an open net. Every once in a while the breaks have to go your way.”
South’s Otremba said the Cougars believe the breaks, and other good things, will continue to happen if they keep doing things the right way, starting with supporting each other.
On our past teams we haven’t had as strong a connection, and this year it’s been unbelievable,” Otremba said. “Picking each other up when we make a mistake and cheering for each other on the ice, it helps tremendously.”
The Cougars, who played a non-conference game at Dodge County on Tuesday, play Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday and Burnsville at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, both at Hasse Arena. Rosemount is at Eagan at 7 p.m. Thursday and at Apple Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@apgecm.com.
