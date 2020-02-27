North takes third state gymnastics championship in four years
Lakeville North was the clear favorite going into the state Class AA gymnastics meet. Everybody knew it, including the Panthers.
Their experience on big stages – two victories and a second place in the three previous state meets – dictated that they were the team to beat.
But, “in this sport we all know anything can happen,” North coach Teri Homan said.
The Panthers’ talent and temperament, however, produced the expected result – a third Class AA title in four years. They finished two points ahead of runner-up Sartell-St. Stephen at the state meet last Friday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.
North’s 149.975 total was just short of the 150 mark they reached three times earlier this season, but the Panthers’ poise and experience showed. They didn’t meet their expectations on vault, Lakeville North’s opening event. The Panthers shrugged it off and vowed to do better on their next event. And the next. And the next.
“One of our strengths this season is we don’t let one bad event carry over,” said senior all-arounder Ashley Goodlund. “Whether it’s good or bad, we forget about it. Last year at state we won with our vault. We were in second last year and went into first after vault.
“It’s kind of ironic. At our sections, we had bad (uneven parallel) bars, but we made it up on bars today.”
It turned out the Panthers’ performance on vault wasn’t bad at all. Although they had a couple of misses in the event, they still scored 37.250. It was enough to put them in the lead after each team had completed its first event, and it was the third-best vault score overall.
Lakeville North expanded its lead from there. The Panthers had a team score of at least 37 on all four events, something none of the other seven state-qualifying teams came close to matching.
The same five gymnasts – Goodlund, Rachel Steiner, Anna Altermatt, Kaitlyn Nguyen and Abby Kvale – did all four events for Lakeville North at the state meet. Although no individual awards were on the line Friday, Goodlund, Steiner, Altermatt and Nguyen all topped 37 in the all-around. Steiner’s individual scores included 9.7 on bars and 9.6 on vault. Altermatt led her team with 9.675 on floor exercise. Goodlund had her team’s top balance beam score with 9.375. Kvale’s top score was 9.075 on floor exercise.
“We knew we had to hit because everybody else had nothing to lose. We had to do our job,” Homan said. “Coming back after you have a few hiccups in one event, and just shining the way they did. You can’t ask for more than that.”
Steiner, Altermatt and Goodlund, all seniors, were on North’s championship teams in 2017, 2019 and 2020. So too was Nguyen, who’s a sophomore.
“There’s no one individual that let us have this much success. It was our team as a whole,” Goodlund said. “It’s not just one person that gets it all done, but we all have faith in ourselves and what we do.”
The state championship is the 13th overall for the Lakeville/Lakeville North program. The first was in 1986. Lakeville High School then won nine titles in 11 years from 1992 through 2003. During that stretch the Panthers went six years without losing a meet.
The current group also accomplished something memorable. They also wanted to make sure they sent seniors Goodlund, Altermatt and Steiner out as winners.
“We had to get it again because they’re going to be graduating,” said Nguyen, one of the gymnasts who will try to help Lakeville North defend its title next season. “Last year we came in as the darkhorse. I wasn’t even expecting to win last year, to be honest.
“This year, we totally killed it.”
Altermatt wins on bars
If there’s a downside to focusing on the team component of high school gymnastics state meet, it might be that it’s tough to recover physically and emotionally for the individual competition, which takes place the next day. No Lakeville gymnast had won a state individual championship since 2000. That 20-year drought ended Saturday when Lakeville North senior Anna Altermatt won the Class AA uneven parallel bars.
She had one of her best bars performances of the season at an opportune time, scoring 9.7 in the Class AA individual finals. Altermatt is the seventh Lakeville gymnast to win an individual state title and the first since Kelli Nygren took first on vault and bars in the 2000 Class AA meet.
“I definitely thought if I won one it was going to be if I made my vault,” said Altermatt, who also finished fifth in the all-around. “It came as a surprise that I won bars, but I did have a good routine.”
Altermatt said her release and double-layout dismount are her highest-scoring skills on bars. The four event judges at state were impressed, with each giving her 9.55 or higher.
She said she thought she had a chance to win state on vault after placing second in that event in 2019. Her go-to move is a twisting layout Yurchenko, an advanced vault rarely seen in high school gymnastics. She didn’t quite hit the move at the state meet – “my coach said I was close,” Altermatt said – but scored 9.625 for seventh place.
After helping Lakeville North win the team championship Friday, “I just wanted to have fun (Saturday),” Altermatt said. “Yesterday we came in to try to win a state championship, and after we did, the goal was to have fun in our last meet ever.”
Having fun was one reason Altermatt returned to the Lakeville North program after training in a club program her sophomore year.
“I was driving all the way to Forest Lake, which is a 2-hour round trip,” to train at her club, she said. “Club is more individual and I really missed the team, so I wanted to come back. This team has made me the best gymnast I’ve ever been. I’m better now than I was in club, and it’s all because of my teammates and coaches.”
North’s Rachel Steiner, the Class AA all-around runner-up in 2019, finished ninth this year. The Panthers’ Ashley Goodlund was 22nd. Mahtomedi senior Bella Frattalone won the Class AA all-around to go with the Class A championship she earned in 2019.
Steiner medaled in vault, placing fifth with 9.7. She also was sixth on bars with 9.5
North sophomore Kaitlyn Nguyen was Class AA runner-up on balance beam, scoring 9.65. Maple Grove senior Nadia Abid won the event with 9.675.
Lakeville South
Two Lakeville South gymnasts competed at the Class AA individual meet Saturday. Ella Erickson and Audrey Brokaw, both ninth-graders, qualified on balance beam. Erickson scored 9.25 to place 19th, while Brokaw finished 47th.
