Cougars edge North, also win section True Team
The Lakeville North and South boys swimming teams shared practice time at Kenwood Trail Middle School prior to the introduction of COVID-19, so teammates and friends relished the chance to be together again when the teams met for South Suburban Conference dual Jan. 11.
“Even though North and South aren’t swimming together, I loved that both of our teams get along so well and had a great time,” said Cougar senior captain Andrew Cao.
While familiar names battled for top finishes during South’s 94-83 victory, Lakeville coaches were excited about the depth their teams are building for the second half of the season.
“Joey and Kai Younglove and Matthew Hendricks are all first-year swimmers,” said North Head Coach Dan Schneider. “(They) had a great meet. Kai and Matthew had four lifetime bests and Joey had three, making them the North swimmers/performers of the meet.”
Panther sophomore Joey Younglove is improving rapidly in the 100-yard breaststroke, possibly the most technically difficult stroke in swimming. Younglove finished fourth for junior varsity in 1 minute, 47.24 seconds. He is also finding success in the freestyle and pulled off an impressive butterfly leg for a first-year swimmer in the varsity 200 medley relay.
Kai Younglove, an eighth-grader, swam 1:25.15 finish in the JV 100 freestyle, holding his own against more seasoned swimmers. Additionally, he anchored the varsity 200 medley relay with a 37.51 freestyle leg.
North junior Hendricks had a strong meet despite battling illness, taking first place in the JV 100 breaststroke in 1:20.88 for six points and fifth in the junior varsity 50 freestyle in 30.25 for another point. Hendricks also contributed to varsity relays and continues to hone his strength and technique at practice for future time drops. “I’ve really been enjoying swimming,” said Hendricks. “I wish that I’d started earlier.”
South head coach Rick Ringeisen was equally enthusiastic about his lineup. “It was nice to see all our guys swim different events against North,” said Ringeisen. “Across the whole team, there were big-time drops.”
Cougar junior Dylan Flottemesch and sophomore Charlie Nhan had lifetime bests in every event they swam. Flottemesch made a statement in freestyle with fourth-place finishes in the JV 50 freestyle (27.96) and JV 100 freestyle (1:04.15), while Nhan grabbed fifth in the junior varsity 100 freestyle (1:08.37). Nhan swam the JV 200 individual medley, combining all four strokes to finish in 3:03.98 for second place and four individual points for South.
Freshman Carter Nesbitt “put together a great meet,” said Ringeisen. “The highlight was his 500 free swim in which he dropped over 120 seconds from the previous time he swam the event.” Nesbitt finished in 6:06.89 for second place on JV and a time that more than qualifies him to swim it for varsity in the future.
Eighth-grader Leo Mattson, in his second year with the Cougars, swam lifetime bests in both the JV 100 and 200 freestyle. His time of 3:04.66 put him in second place in the 200 freestyle, while his 1:20.50 was less than 1.5 seconds behind South captain Max Kasal.
Section 1AA True Team
Farmington hosted three other squads for the Section 1AA True Team meet Jan. 15 at Levi P. Dodge Middle School, with the Cougars coming away victorious and moving on to True Team state at the University of Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 22.
South leveraged its larger team size along with top finishes in most events to pull away from second-place Rochester Mayo 864-775.
“True Team rewards teams with depth in their lineup,” said Ringeisen. “A few members of (both North and South) were unable to swim due to illness. Fortunately, the Cougars have a deep bench that stepped up and helped the team advance.”
It started with diving. The Cougars were the only squad to boast four divers showcasing 6-dive skills, racking up 60 points to put South on top before swimming kicked off. Porter Woodson continued his breakout season, compiling 331.90 points after 11 dives to finish first. Right behind Woodson was North’s Alex Byer with 328.95 points in second.
For the Cougars, Carter Nesbitt and Matt Pretzel had ll lifetime best swims for major points. Nesbitt finished tenth in the 100 backstroke (1:09.26) while also contributing to the sixth-place medley relay and the eighth-place 400 freestyle relay. Ringeisen also put Pretzel on all three relays with 11th-place finishes in the medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle. Each of those relays were worth 20 points, contributing 60 points to the South team total.
Charlie Nhan was also part of the 11th-place medley and 400 freestyle relays with lifetime-best swims. Additionally, he dropped .91 seconds in his 50 freestyle (29.06).
North battled illness and missed some major contributors for True Team, finishing third overall with 608 points. Reshuffling their line-up minutes prior to the start of the session to accommodate absent swimmers, Schneider praised the efforts of senior Robert Kovacic and captain Michael Graeber. Both stepped up to fill openings and ensure their team’s success. Notably, Graeber had a .62 time drop in the 100 freestyle to finish fifth overall while Kovacic dropped 1.53 seconds for sixth place. They also led North’s 200 freestyle to third place in 1:38.13 with Jonah Hoffman and Niko Vinovich.
In the 400 freestyle relay, North’s Jack MacLeod together with Graeber and Vinovich swam 52-second splits to hand off to senior captain Marcus Satterlee at anchor. Battling South’s Gage Boushee stroke-for-stroke to the finish, Satterlee out-touched Boushee by .02 to take the race in 3:25.98 to the Cougars’ 3:26.00, another nail-biting ending that epitomizes the season for both teams.
True Team State will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the Cougars allowed four entries per event. South will face Maroon and Gold division winner East Ridge, the 2021 state Class AA champion Edina Hornets and SSC rival Prior Lake in addition to other True Team section winners for a teaser of what might be in store for the Class AA boys meet.
