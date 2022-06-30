Panthers tie conference rival at Class 3A tourney
Lakeville North’s players came off the course after the second day of the state high school boys golf tournament not quite knowing how to feel about their play.
The Panthers were within shouting distance of first place after the opening round. They dropped back a bit in the final round of the 36-hole tournament and ultimately tied for fifth, but that still was the best finish at state in the program’s history.
“We were six strokes behind (eventual Class 3A champion) Edina after the first day,” Lakeville North coach Steve Sabetti said. “We played well for most of the time on Day 2, but we didn’t finish as well as we would have liked.
“Especially after Day 1, we were hopeful of a top-three finish (the top three teams at the state tourney receive trophies). We didn’t get a trophy but I think our guys were happy to get there and proud of how they competed.”
The weather made things difficult for the players in the June 14-15 state tournament, with the temperature approaching 100 degrees the first day, followed by a strong wind for the final round. That didn’t hinder Edina, which didn’t have to count a score higher than 77 on either day of the team competition and had one player tie for first individually.
Edina broke 300 on both days of the team competition and went on to a 14-stroke victory over second-place Spring Lake Park. Lakeville North, which was third after the first day after a 304 team score, shot 315 in the second round to tie for fifth with Eastview, the other South Suburban Conference team to qualify for the Class 3A boys tournament.
“You have to be around 300 both days at the state tournament if you’re going to win,” Sabetti said, “and even then, it would have been tough to catch Edina this year.”
North junior Evan Raiche and senior Chase Camilli were among the first-round individual leaders, with Raiche shooting even-par 72 and Camilli at 73. Owen Rexing of Rosemount, Nate Stevens of Northfield and Jack Wetzel of Edina, all seniors, went on to share the individual championship at 4-under 140. Raiche shot 77 in the second round to tie for 14th and Camilli tied for 24th after finishing with a 78.
North senior Nick Olson shot 79 both days of the state tournament. Junior Eric Wibbens had 80-81–161, junior Jack Sabetti shot 84-82–166 and junior Ryan Young had 85-83–168.
Camilli, a finalist for the Mr. Golf Minnesota award, will study in the University of Nebraska’s golf management program. The Panthers also have to replace Olson, who turned in a number of scores that counted for the team this season.
But they are likely to have a senior-dominant group next season as the Panthers look to defend their Section 1 team championship. Four of the six players on this year’s state tournament roster are expected to be back and they could be joined by Luke Benson, a junior in 2022 who was just outside North’s top six.
“We’ll probably have five seniors in the lineup right away,” Steve Sabetti said, “and we could have three or four players in the running for the sixth spot. We’ll need to play well because our section’s going to be good again next year.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
