Web streaming channel LN_Panthers.Live is in its first year
Lakeville North’s venture into athletics and activities web streaming has exceeded school officials’ expectations and has them looking at ways to expand.
LN_Panthers.Live, which signed on in August 2019, by last week had more than 16,000 “unique views” of events ranging from live play by play, to shows featuring sports that traditionally don’t get a lot of exposure, to a weekly coaches show.
The winter schedule includes live coverage of a number of home basketball, hockey and wrestling events, plus several spotlight shows of other sports. Activities such as debate, fine arts and student clubs such as DECA are regularly featured on the coaches’ show. The channel can be located at lnhspanthers.com/lnpanthers.live.
The largest percentage of views have been generated by sports, particularly football, but Lakeville North activities director Mike Zweber said he also sees LN_Panthers.Live as a way to bring attention to groups that also are highly successful, although less visible.
“A lot of people don’t know we have a debate team that won the state championship last year and is competing for a state championship this year,” Zweber said. “But it’s not mainstream. This is a great opportunity for us to let people know about them.”
Minnesota Prep Spotlight streams games from throughout the metro area, including a number of Lakeville North events. But one of Zweber’s ideas as activities director was to create a dedicated channel for Lakeville North. North is one of only a few schools to try to do something in-house. A similar venture is taking place in Moorhead, where SpudsTV streams Moorhead High School games.
Logan Anderson, who has more than a decade of sports broadcasting experience, is the voice of LN_Panthers.Live. He had done play by play of Morningside College football and high school sports before moving from Yankton, South Dakota, to the Twin Cities. He did freelance work for several outlets, including Minnesota Prep Spotlight. Mike Grimm, radio voice of University of Minnesota football and men’s basketball and a Lakeville resident, suggested Anderson contact Lakeville North.
“I talked to some mentors who suggested that to reach the goals I had in doing play by play, I had to move to a major market.” Anderson said. “I talked about this with my wife. Since we don’t have children yet, we decided that if we were going to make a big change, this was the time.
“We were looking at several markets. She’s a teacher and got a job in the Twin Cities, and we moved to Burnsville.”
Anderson also worked at KDHL Radio in Faribault before signing up with LN_Panthers.Live, where he equal parts host, producer and salesman.
At a live Lakeville North sports event, Anderson does play by play, with a North student operating a camera. Volunteers serve as analysts at some games. LN_Panthers.Live has used preview shows for sports such as cross country and skiing, which don’t lend themselves as easily to the traditional game coverage format.
LN_Panthers.Live streamed all home football games and all but one of the regular-season road games. In other sports, the games streamed are home events. The Minnesota State High School League controls broadcast and streaming rights for state tournaments.
“We had 2,600 views for the Lakeville North-Lakeville South football games, and we had more than 1,000 for most of the other football games,” Anderson said.
One of the attractions for the school is keeping contact with alumni and friends of Lakeville North who no longer live nearby.
“We know there are grandparents and alumni who now live out of state who are streaming the games,” Zweber said, “and we’ve also seen people attending games in person who are watching the stream.”
Ultimately, revenue is what will keep the venture going. LN_Panthers.Live has gained several sponsors, including Sun Thisweek Newspapers. It’s been enough so far for Anderson to go from full time to part time at the home improvement store where he’s been working.
“The community has been very supportive,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t the easiest sell when we were just getting started because we didn’t have a track record, but we think we have one now.”
The webcast schedule for the spring likely will include live baseball, softball and lacrosse, and preview shows of other sports.
Anderson and school officials haven’t yet talked in depth about where the venture goes from here, but “the feedback has been very positive,” Anderson said. “One reason this has worked is Mike Zweber is fully behind it. Anything we’ve needed, he took care of it, even if it was something like us not getting a roster.”
Zweber said he’d like the venture to not only continue, but expand – and eventually involve more North students.
“I hope we can reach a point where we’re not only doing more events, but get more students involved in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” Zweber said. “Eventually I’d like to see us cover games with multiple cameras and have students as sideline reporters.
“It’s year No. 1, so it’s not a finished product. But we think there’s a lot of potential.”
