For Panthers, it's hurry up and wait

Lakeville North was anxious for football opener, but Rosemount can't make it
Lakeville North’s football players believe they have something to prove. The only thing missing was the opportunity to prove it, and the Panthers have that now.
Or at least they'll have it by next week.
“We’re ready. We’ll go into every game like we have something to prove,” said senior Noah Nephew, who can play several positions on offense and defense. “We don’t have a lot of big names like RaJa Nelson (now at North Dakota State University), but we’re a gritty team. We don’t have a big nose tackle or anything like that, but we definitely have players who are fast, run after the ball, gang tackle and make plays on defense.”
Lakeville North was to play its season opener Friday night at home against Rosemount, but on Thursday the Irish had to back out after its varsity and junior varsity players and football staff went into quarantine. The Panthers were looking for a replacement opponent for Friday or Saturday. If they are unable to find one, their opener will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Burnsville.
The Lakeville North-Rosemount game is officially considered postponed, although at present neither team has an open date on its schedule to make it up. Rosemount is not expected to play its scheduled Oct. 15 game against Farmington.
The Panthers have reached at least the state quarterfinal round seven of their last eight years, including their 2018 Class 6A championship season. There’s not likely to be a state playoff this season because of COVID-19; last week the Minnesota State High School League voted down a proposal to reinstate state playoffs for fall sports, so football season is expected to end in late November after six regular-season games and one to three section games.
Still, North coach Brian Vossen said the fall won’t be anticlimactic.
“There’s going to be so much excitement from kids who didn’t think they were going to get to play,” Vossen said. “It’s going to lead to some great football.”
After worrying about whether the season would be delayed or even canceled, getting a chance to play takes priority.
“It was definitely a roller-coaster, but this group of guys, we all stuck together,” said Matt Miller, a Panthers captain who’s also expected to start at quarterback. “I just think on both sides of the ball we have players. We’re a little more inexperienced this season, but we’re going to be ready.”
With teams having a compressed time frame to get ready and no preseason scrimmages allowed, opening-week mistakes are a concern. Lakeville North’s advantage might be stability in its high school and youth programs. Players who come into the high school program already are aware of what the Panthers do and how they want it done.
Nephew has a couple of scholarship offers from Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schools. He can play, among other places, H-back, running back, receiver, linebacker and safety. “He’s a fantastic football player,” Vossen said.
Senior Logan Freeburg begins his second season as the Panthers’ top running back. Freeburg, who has committed to Minnesota State University Moorhead, rushed for 1,403 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, including a single-game high of 255 yards in a state playoff victory over Blaine.
Helping power the offensive line are 260-pound seniors Harrison Regier and Joe Grillo, both of whom have committed to Minnesota Duluth.
A number of North players will be seeing varsity action for the first time when they finally get to take the field, but “we have lots of good athletes,” Vossen said. “We have a couple of nice-size linemen (Regier and Grillo) that are going to get the opportunity to play at the next level. Then we have a lot of medium-build kids, and what’s fun about coaching them is they can go and go and go, and seemingly never get tired. A lot of them are exchangeable in different spots. You end up having some depth when you don’t always expect it.”
The Panthers have only a couple of defensive returnees, but Nephew said the defense will have the speed to pursue sideline to sideline. Freeburg will be a focal point on offense, and the Panthers expect that will give Miller a chance to complete some passes.
There’s another Nelson on the way, too. Najee Nelson is a sophomore, and Vossen sees some of the same qualities he saw in RaJa Nelson, Najee’s older brother and a three-year varsity standout for the Panthers. RaJa Nelson was a Mr. Football award finalist last year after leading North to a 10-2 record and state semifinal appearance.
The Panthers don’t want to throw too much at Najee Nelson too soon. “He’s a sophomore. We have to remind ourselves that we can’t expect him to jump in where this guy or that guy left off,” Vossen said.
The coronavirus-related upheaval didn’t rock Lakeville North’s stability. Vossen said 148 players took part in the Panthers’ summer program and 149 showed up for fall practice.
“No kids transferred out. We’re fortunate to be a program that gets 100 percent participation from the kids that want to play,” Vossen said. “It wasn’t a guessing game who was going to come out when they brought football back. We knew exactly who was coming back.”
Vossen said the Panthers loaded their allowed summer practice sessions near the end of the summer waiver period that expired in early August. They assembled Sept. 14 for what were expected to be voluntary practices in preparation for a spring 2021 season. One week later, fall football was back on.
“It feels like we’ve still had the opportunity to get plenty of reps,” Vossen said. “What every team doesn’t get is the live reps against other jerseys. We didn’t do any 7-on-7 against other teams to try to prevent the spread of COVID. We didn’t do any scrimmaging. We’ve tried to incorporate some live reps into our practices, but it’s not the same as playing against other teams.”
