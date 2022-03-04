The puck somehow stayed out of the net during this second-period Lakeville South flurry in the Section 1AA championship game. Lakeville South forward Tate Pritchard is hit from behind by Lakeville North defenseman Jett Gibbons, which sends Pritchard crashing into North goalie Finn Jacques.
Lakeville North's Jameson Klein (25) scores on a rebound in the second period of the Section 1AA boys hockey championship game against Lakeville South at Rochester Rec Center. The goal tied the game 1-1, but South scored three goals in the third period for a 4-1 victory and its fourth consecutive section title.
Victory over North in championship game sends Cougars back to state
Lakeville South continued its mastery of Section 1AA boys hockey Thursday night, defeating Lakeville North 4-1 in the championship game at Rochester Rec Center.
It’s the fourth consecutive section title for the Cougars (25-3), who also have won 16 consecutive games. They will return to the state Class AA tournament Thursday, March 10, with their first-round opponent to be determined Saturday.
Lakeville South finished second in the 2021 tournament, losing to Eden Prairie 2-1 in double overtime in the championship game.
South took the lead in a cautiously played first period on Austin Stoneking’s goal at 10 minutes, 21 seconds. Lakeville North survived three South power plays in the second before tying the game on a rebound goal by senior forward Jameson Klein.
In the third, Lakeville South wasted little time regaining control, with Ryder Patterson scoring at 37 seconds. Jackson Ernst scored less than two minutes later and Ben Portner put the game out of reach by scoring a shorthanded goal.
Lakeville North goalie Finn Jacques made 33 saves. His counterpart, Lakeville South’s Jack Hochsprung, had 16 stops. South played the stout defense that has been a staple during its winning streak. The Cougars have allowed 16 goals in their last 15 games, with seven shutouts.
The section championship victory gave Lakeville South a sweep of its three games against North in the 2021-22 season. The Cougars outscored the Panthers 14-4 in those games.
Lakeville South becomes the second South Suburban Conference team to qualify for the 2022 state tournament. Prior Lake defeated Chaska in the Section 2AA championship game Wednesday.
Also advancing to the Class AA tourney are Cretin-Derham Hall (Section 3), Maple Grove (Section 5), Edina (Section 6), Grand Rapids (Section 7) and Moorhead (Section 8). Hill-Murray and White Bear Lake play for the Section 4 championship Friday night.
Check back later for more about the Section 1AA championship game.
